National shutdown: Ntshavheni says Malema's no violence vow 'can't be trusted'

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How parents can support gender diverse children Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children... 25 June 2023 11:06 AM
How to spot a fake luxury item Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity. 25 June 2023 10:33 AM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
View all Local
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences. 23 June 2023 2:39 PM
FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians' The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical terr... 23 June 2023 8:12 AM
‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders a... 23 June 2023 7:23 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

National shutdown: Ntshavheni says Malema's no violence vow 'can't be trusted'

17 March 2023 9:11 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
National shutdown
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

The EFF leader has vowed the planned mass action will not turn violent, and assured there would be law enforcement in attendance - but Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is not convinced.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s past track record shows they are capable of violence, and that Julius Malema can't be trusted.

So said the Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Friday.

The EFF has organised a national shutdown, which has sparked concerns of violence, for Monday, with the foremost agenda being that President Cyril Ramaphosa resigns.

But Malema has since allayed fears about the possibility of violence.

Ntshavheni said that there have already been threats of violence.

“The same Julius Malema knows that he can’t be trusted on any word... we have seen pictures of them brandishing guns. We have seen that they are going to force people to get off work. You cannot as law enforcement sit aside Malema is promising us that there will be order. We must protect South Africans.”

READ: EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa

She added that people don't want violence.

“The residents of Soweto have come out and said: ‘not in our name’, and the residents of other areas are coming out and saying: ‘not in our townships, not in our neighbourhood’ and because of that, that is why we are saying we are working with our communities so that we don’t have a confrontation.”

The minister said the police will show restraint as the EFF was looking for an excuse to criticise the government.

“They want a regime change, and they want an excuse and public sympathy… There’s going to be law enforcement.”

READ: National shutdown: 'We're not fighting, don't try us', Malema warns police


This article first appeared on EWN : National shutdown: Ntshavheni says Malema's no violence vow 'can't be trusted'




17 March 2023 9:11 AM
by Ray White
Tags:
Julius Malema
Economic Freedom Fighters
National shutdown
Khumbudzo Ntshavheni

More from Politics

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo hands President Cyril Ramaphosa the final part of his report into state capture on Wednesday, 22 June 2022. Picture: GCIS

Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report

23 June 2023 2:39 PM

Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Freedom Front Plus Western Cape premier candidate Peter Marais addresses the media at the IEC Western Cape Results Centre. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN

FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'

23 June 2023 8:12 AM

The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical territory without interference from national government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson

23 June 2023 7:23 AM

The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders and convenors due to infighting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo speaks at the Human Sciences Research Council in Pretoria on 22 June 2023. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'

23 June 2023 7:08 AM

While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rwanda: Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but it’s not just for his own gain

Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain

22 June 2023 1:31 PM

While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres burn just meters from the police station on 6 April 2022 as Diepsloot residents protest over crime in the area. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

22 June 2023 7:16 AM

There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An ANC flag at Luthuli House. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

ANC to challenge High Court order to hand over deployment committee minutes

21 June 2023 3:42 PM

The party had until the end of business on Tuesday to submit emails, WhatsApp conversations and minutes from the meetings dating as far back as 2013.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Cameron Dugmore. Picture: Cameron Dugmore/Facebook

‘ANC conference is an opportunity to make us relevant in the Western Cape again’

21 June 2023 3:07 PM

The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will elect new leadership this weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

'Not a lot of depth' - Does Paul Mashatile have the chops for the top job?

21 June 2023 10:37 AM

News 24 Journalist Carol Paton discusses the potential presidential credentials of ANC stalwart Paul Mashatile.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

EWN Highlights

Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule

25 June 2023 2:28 PM

LRC, Global Witness expose gaps in social media moderation of xenophobic content

25 June 2023 2:03 PM

Moseneke says SA is at its lowest point since the turn of democracy

25 June 2023 1:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA