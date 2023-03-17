75 classic cars (some quite affordable) go on auction this weekend in Cape Town
Pippa Hudson speaks with motoring journalist Ernest Page and Kevin Derrick, CEO of Creative Rides.
-
The classic car auction takes place on Saturday from 11.00am at 185 Main Road in Constantiaberg
-
75 cars and bikes are available
Classic cars appreciate in value as time goes by, according to Derrick.
As a result, some people buy them as an investment.
The beauty of it is the better the collection is, and the rarer it is, the more someone is prepared to pay for it.Kevin Derrick, CEO - Creative Rides
However, the car world does not have to just be for the one percenters thanks to modern collectables.
For example, a Mercedes SLK is comparatively affordable, can be driven every day, and will become a classic.
As long as you take care of them, love them, and look after them, then they will be there for the future of your family.Kevin Derrick, CEO - Creative Rides
Some of the highlights of the upcoming auction are a BMW 333i, which Derrick describes as an absolutely iconic South African classic, and a Jaguar SS100.
The full list for the auction can be seen on their website.
Listen to the interview for more.
