[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'
Professor Onkgopotse JJ Tabane interviews Julius Malema, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
On Monday 20 March, the EFF will take to the streets in a national shutdown, to protest against Cyril Ramaphosa, and the never-ending energy crisis.
As a result of the shutdown, many businesses have decided to close its doors on Monday.
Malema says that the preparations for the shutdown are well underway, however, he adds that the shutdown comes after many failed attempts at holding Ramaphosa accountable for his doings that has landed the country in the hot water that it finds itself in today.
He says that the EFF has tried to hold Ramaphosa accountable in Parliament, in courts and has left the ruling party (ANC) to do the right thing, including removing Ramaphosa as president, all which have failed.
All of that hasn't worked, and this [national shutdown] is one of the democratic options we have, and it ought to be exercised and we're doing exactly that.Julius Malema, President – Economic Freedom Fighters
EFF leader Julius Malema shares more about the #EFFNationalShutdown on the #AMShow with @JJTabane' 702 (@Radio702) March 16, 2023
The shutdown is set to take place on Monday 20 March 2023
📻 92.7 or 106 FM | 📺 DSTV 856https://t.co/hxT1iFYhar #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/UBMK5hG30O
Fikile Mbalula, Member of the National Assembly of South Africa questions how we can have a shutdown when our economy is already crumbling.Julius Malema, President – Economic Freedom Fighters
The problem of illiteracy; they don't know how the economy works.Julius Malema, President – Economic Freedom Fighters
This is a problem of illiteracy mixed with babbelaas, you don't know what you're talking about, you're just hallucinating and blowing hot air.Julius Malema, President – Economic Freedom Fighters
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Watch the interview video below:
This article first appeared on 702 : [LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'
