Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala
Lester Kiewit speaks to Shelleygan Petersen, a Journalist at The Namibian.
-
Opposition parties in Namibia are calling on Geingob to respond to Phala Phala
-
It is alleged he helped Ramaphosa investigate using state resources
-
Geingob has not responded to the findings of any report on the matter
Opposition parties in Namibia are placing pressure on Geinngob for his role in the Phala Phala saga.
The Namibian president is being accused of using state resources to help Ramaphosa investigate the robbery on his Limpopo farm.
The leader of the opposition Popular Democratic Movement, McHenry Venaani, is calling on Geinngob to apologise for his alleged involvement.
He said Geingob needs to apologise because as a result of his choices and his actions to allegedly assist Cyril Ramaphosa, it has tainted our police services.Shelleygan Petersen, Journalist - The Namibian
Geingob has been quiet on the matter and has not responded to the findings of any report.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : Dirco
More from Africa
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID
Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggars when we needed access to vaccines'.Read More
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll
The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Uganda and Zambia ahead of last weekend’s African peace initiative to Ukraine and Russia and the upcoming BRICS summit to be held in South Africa in August.Read More
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws
Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences.Read More
Risk Management and Regional Trade in Africa
By properly addressing risks and promoting regional trade, Africa can strive towards sustained economic growth and development.Read More
Uganda’s Ghetto Kids from Britain’s Got Talent highlights reality of orphanages
The attention on the group highlights the lived realities of 5.4 million children worldwide growing up in institutional care.Read More
As ZEP expiration looms, Zimbabweans left frustrated over long wait for waivers
More than 178,000 Zimbabweans may be forced back home at the end of this month if the Pretoria High Court rules in favour of the South African government, which is ending the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) system.Read More
'Cycling could be a boon for Lagos but people fear for their safety'
Cycling has a number of obvious benefits, yet many have concerns about using this mode of transport, writes Emmanuel Mogaji - Associate Professor in Marketing at Keele University.Read More
'Poor little rich girl' Isabel dos Santos added to $400 million lawsuit
Angolan billionaire Isabel dos Santos is being sued for unpaid loans (around $395 million).Read More
African psychologists warn of the dangers of Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill
Uganda’s anti-homosexuality bill wants to ‘rehabilitate’ LGBTIQ+ people and African psychologists are warning of its dangers.Read More
More from World
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight
Who would YOU bet your money on?Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Debris field discovered within search area of missing Titanic submersible
Five people are onboard the missing vessel which descended to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage.Read More
Influencer demands airlines give plus-size flyers extra free seat
Plus-size travel influencer Jaelynn Chaney says airline policies are discriminatory and unfair.Read More
People using 'tranq' to amplify drug 50 times stronger than heroin
Drug users in the United States are combining an animal tranquilliser with Fentanyl - an opioid 50 times more potent than heroin.Read More