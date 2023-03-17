Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala





Lester Kiewit speaks to Shelleygan Petersen, a Journalist at The Namibian.

Opposition parties in Namibia are calling on Geingob to respond to Phala Phala

It is alleged he helped Ramaphosa investigate using state resources

Geingob has not responded to the findings of any report on the matter

Opposition parties in Namibia are placing pressure on Geinngob for his role in the Phala Phala saga.

The Namibian president is being accused of using state resources to help Ramaphosa investigate the robbery on his Limpopo farm.

The leader of the opposition Popular Democratic Movement, McHenry Venaani, is calling on Geinngob to apologise for his alleged involvement.

He said Geingob needs to apologise because as a result of his choices and his actions to allegedly assist Cyril Ramaphosa, it has tainted our police services. Shelleygan Petersen, Journalist - The Namibian

Namibian president Hage Geingob at Loftus stadium for the inauguration of Cyril Ramaphosa as the sixth democratically elected president. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Geingob has been quiet on the matter and has not responded to the findings of any report.

Listen to the interview for more.