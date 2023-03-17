'Bone broth is not a meal', Gwyneth Paltrow called out for her 'disordered diet'





Before we get into this one, we'd like to pre-empt that this article briefly mentions unhealthy relationships with food, eating disorders, and dieting which may trigger sensitive readers.

On 14 March, "The Art of Being Well" - a popular podcast posted an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow which was then uploaded to a TikTok page, @dearmedia, posting three short parts of the interview.

In the second video, Paltrow was asked about her 'wellness routine'.

Her answer related to her daily eating habits or 'diet'. She mentions that she has an early dinner and practices intermittent fasting until 12pm the next day where she eats foods that 'won't spike her blood sugar' like 'coffee' and has 'soup or 'bone broth a lot for lunch' with a paleo-based supper, lots of vegetables, and an hour of exercise with 30 minutes in an infrared sauna in between.

Paltrow said this 'wellness' routine is important because...

It's really important for me to support my detox. Gwyneth Paltrow, Actress - Hollywood

The video quickly went viral with over 2.7 million views...

Some TikTokers called her an 'almond mom' and others mocked the actress...

I don't know but by the looks it's doing the opposite of detoxifying. TikTok User

This is a roundabout way of saying she's on a liquid diet basically. TikTok User

I take two really big gulps of air like twice every hour and am like so satisfied all day TikTok User

This literally sounds like a colonoscopy prep. TikTok User

What is she detoxing from if she doesn't eat? TikTok User

Another TikToker with a noteworthy following who's also a registered dietician said that Paltrow's 'wellness' routine is actually 'disordered'...

Another video from a nutritionist warned people against 'diet culture' and said that 'bone broth is not a balanced meal'.

Of course, these user's comments raised important points for conversation such as:

• Responding to a question about wellness with food habits, assuming that wellness = 'diet'

• How diet culture is marketed as wellness

• How unhealthy and unbalanced relationships with food go unquestioned

We're really glad to see users and professionals call out this type of narrative - it's high time!

Here's to fostering balanced relationships with food and learning how to eat without it being related to weight and unrealistic beauty standards set by Hollywood.

Sending strength, love, and kindness to those on their healing journey.

If you are struggling with a food disorder or body dysmorphia, contact any one of the following emergency numbers:

Eating Disorders South Africa: 012 338 2543

Imani Facility: 021 761 0740

Twin Rivers: 082 863 3159

