'Bone broth is not a meal', Gwyneth Paltrow called out for her 'disordered diet'
Before we get into this one, we'd like to pre-empt that this article briefly mentions unhealthy relationships with food, eating disorders, and dieting which may trigger sensitive readers.
On 14 March, "The Art of Being Well" - a popular podcast posted an interview with Gwyneth Paltrow which was then uploaded to a TikTok page, @dearmedia, posting three short parts of the interview.
In the second video, Paltrow was asked about her 'wellness routine'.
Her answer related to her daily eating habits or 'diet'. She mentions that she has an early dinner and practices intermittent fasting until 12pm the next day where she eats foods that 'won't spike her blood sugar' like 'coffee' and has 'soup or 'bone broth a lot for lunch' with a paleo-based supper, lots of vegetables, and an hour of exercise with 30 minutes in an infrared sauna in between.
Paltrow said this 'wellness' routine is important because...
It's really important for me to support my detox.Gwyneth Paltrow, Actress - Hollywood
The video quickly went viral with over 2.7 million views...
@dearmedia #gwynethpaltrow shares her daily wellness routine on The Art Of Being Well, listen now 🎧 #wellnessroutine #healthandwellness #healthylifestyle #routines #goop #podcastclips ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
Some TikTokers called her an 'almond mom' and others mocked the actress...
I don't know but by the looks it's doing the opposite of detoxifying.TikTok User
This is a roundabout way of saying she's on a liquid diet basically.TikTok User
I take two really big gulps of air like twice every hour and am like so satisfied all dayTikTok User
This literally sounds like a colonoscopy prep.TikTok User
What is she detoxing from if she doesn't eat?TikTok User
Another TikToker with a noteworthy following who's also a registered dietician said that Paltrow's 'wellness' routine is actually 'disordered'...
@feelgooddietitian #duet with @dearmedia #gwynethpaltrow this isnt #wellness this is DISORDERED. THIS IS NOT ENOUGH FOOD especially for someone that is 5’9” Please stop following and listening to celebrities for your health and wellness advice. #disorderedeating #disorderedbehaviour #orthorexia #intuitiveeating #foodfreedom ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
Another video from a nutritionist warned people against 'diet culture' and said that 'bone broth is not a balanced meal'.
@iputtheiaminamerica #stitch with @dearmedia ♬ Aesthetic - Tollan Kim
Of course, these user's comments raised important points for conversation such as:
• Responding to a question about wellness with food habits, assuming that wellness = 'diet'
• How diet culture is marketed as wellness
• How unhealthy and unbalanced relationships with food go unquestioned
We're really glad to see users and professionals call out this type of narrative - it's high time!
Here's to fostering balanced relationships with food and learning how to eat without it being related to weight and unrealistic beauty standards set by Hollywood.
Sending strength, love, and kindness to those on their healing journey.
If you are struggling with a food disorder or body dysmorphia, contact any one of the following emergency numbers:
Eating Disorders South Africa: 012 338 2543
Imani Facility: 021 761 0740
Twin Rivers: 082 863 3159
This article first appeared on KFM : 'Bone broth is not a meal', Gwyneth Paltrow called out for her 'disordered diet'
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:GwynethPaltrowByAndreaRaffin2011.jpg
More from Lifestyle
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend
If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.Read More
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins
Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.Read More
Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers
South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
Homes or businesses that have onsite renewable energy generation can benefit from lower electricity costs, here's how...Read More
Could wasps be used for biocontrol purposes in the SA agricultural sector?
Wasps don't get as much recognition as they deserve, but they play important roles in our ecosystems.Read More
Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties
Only Realty Property Group managing director Grant Smee weighs in on the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.Read More