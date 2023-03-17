Zachie Achmat to run for Parliament in 2024 election as independent candidate
Zachie Achmat on Friday announced that he is running for Parliament in next year’s national elections as an independent candidate.
He officially launches his campaign on Monday, 27 March at 4.30pm at the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town.
Achmat is probably most well-known as being a co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) that famously succeeded in forcing the reluctant government of President Thabo Mbeki to make lifesaving antiretroviral drugs available to South Africans.
Our state was meant to build a free, just, and equal society. But it is broken and almost destroyed because of corruption, mismanagement, and the destruction of public services. That affects everybody, especially poor and working-class people.Zachie Achmat
Watch this space for more details.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_153608984_south-africa-election-ballot-box-and-voting-paper-3d-rendering.html?term=south%2Bafrica%2Belection&vti=mgj2fwd4moojiriica-1-92
