[WEATHER] Perfect snuggling conditions expected in Cape Town this weekend
Saturday kickstarts the perfect weekend for snuggling with a high of 23 degrees Celsius, a low of 15 degrees Celsius and a 30% chance of slight rain, according to the South African Weather Service.
RELATED: Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time
On Sunday, you can expect partly cloudy conditions, with a high of 20 degrees Celsius, a low of 16 degrees Celsius and a 60% chance of rain.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/electricity_pylon_rain.html?oriSearch=electricity+pylon&sti=munp8oghn7qjz4tc9r|&mediapopup=114420028
More from Lifestyle
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend
If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.Read More
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins
Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.Read More
Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers
South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
Homes or businesses that have onsite renewable energy generation can benefit from lower electricity costs, here's how...Read More
Could wasps be used for biocontrol purposes in the SA agricultural sector?
Wasps don't get as much recognition as they deserve, but they play important roles in our ecosystems.Read More
Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties
Only Realty Property Group managing director Grant Smee weighs in on the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.Read More