Adventurer Richard Kohler describes kayaking 6000km solo from SA to Brazil





Lester Kiewit interviews adventurer Richard Kohler

Kohler’s journey was over 63 days

He kayaked over 6000km from Cape Town to El Salvador

His journey raised funds to cover 100 Operation Smile procedures

Kohler made history this year by being the first person to kayak solo across the Southern Atlantic Ocean.

The planning for his journey to embark on the 6403km expedition from Cape Town to El Salvador started 5 years ago.

It was just a personal quest of mine. I spent my whole life around the ocean… and that was my next challenge. Richard Kohler, Adventurer

The 63-day 7-hour trip was, of course, not without difficulties – and Kohler says one of the biggest lows of the trip was having to brave a massive storm with 40 knots of wind and 5 meter swells.

The problem with being on a Kayak is you are so slow you cannot escape the weather patterns. So, you are sitting there for a week just watching this thing approach and that can do some funny things to your mind. Richard Kohler, Adventurer

However, he says that after making it through the storm he was on a high because it was clear that everything ha had been working so hard for was paying off.

We are in the final stages. 140km to go, and Richard is moving quickly and in great spirits.

Right now his ETA is 15h00 at the entrance.#htfu #richardkohler #oceanx pic.twitter.com/0KVHuGtJ4J ' Richard Kohler (@AdventureRich) February 18, 2023

From that moment on I do not think I had another low period. Richard Kohler, Adventurer

The purpose of this trip was to raise funds for 90 operation smile procedures, and he managed to surpass his goal and raise money for over 100.

