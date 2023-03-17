Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions





Lester Kiewit interviews Lungile Phenyane, who will be contesting all of the top six positions at the DA’s upcoming federal congress.

Phenyane has been part of the DA for 'quite some time'

She believes it's time for women and youth to be in positions of power

She trusts that the DA will support her and put her in the right position

An unknown DA member from Gauteng has done the unexpected – Lungile Phenyane is running for all leadership positions in the party, and has faith in the DA that they'll support her and put her in the right position.

Phenyane says that it's not about political background or being well-known, but rather about working together to make a change for South Africans .

It's not about 'how long have you been' or 'are you known'...it's about making a difference in our people's lives. Lungile Phenyane

The DA's presiding officers on 15 March 2023 officially named the candidates for both its federal council and its executive ahead of the party's federal congress in Johannesburg in April. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Should she be elected, Phenyane plans on:

Putting women and youth at the forefront

Improving service delivery

Ensuring social issues are addressed and dealt with

Ensuring that there's growth and unity within the DA

Dealing with inequality, poverty, and unemployment

As a young woman, I'm willing to make a constructive contribution within the party and within our country. Lungile Phenyane

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.