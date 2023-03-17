Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions
Lester Kiewit interviews Lungile Phenyane, who will be contesting all of the top six positions at the DA’s upcoming federal congress.
- Phenyane has been part of the DA for 'quite some time'
- She believes it's time for women and youth to be in positions of power
- She trusts that the DA will support her and put her in the right position
An unknown DA member from Gauteng has done the unexpected – Lungile Phenyane is running for all leadership positions in the party, and has faith in the DA that they'll support her and put her in the right position.
Phenyane says that it's not about political background or being well-known, but rather about working together to make a change for South Africans .
It's not about 'how long have you been' or 'are you known'...it's about making a difference in our people's lives.Lungile Phenyane
Should she be elected, Phenyane plans on:
- Putting women and youth at the forefront
- Improving service delivery
- Ensuring social issues are addressed and dealt with
- Ensuring that there's growth and unity within the DA
- Dealing with inequality, poverty, and unemployment
As a young woman, I'm willing to make a constructive contribution within the party and within our country.Lungile Phenyane
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
