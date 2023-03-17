On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages. 24 March 2023 10:09 AM
'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate On Monday 27 March lifelong activist Zackie Achmat will launch his campaign to be an independent Parliament candidate in 2024. 24 March 2023 8:43 AM
Shocking history of how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be built A white housing crisis in Cape Town in the 1970s sparked a suspension of building regulations and a free for all for developers. 24 March 2023 8:10 AM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
View all Politics
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform. 23 March 2023 10:02 PM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consu... 23 March 2023 7:38 PM
View all Business
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie' Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise. 24 March 2023 6:39 AM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses. 23 March 2023 6:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in histor... 24 March 2023 5:37 AM
Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year. 23 March 2023 7:54 PM
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
View all Sport
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT. 24 March 2023 10:13 AM
[VIDEO] Powerful SA art show highlights man's destruction of nature The latest exhibition by American photographic artist Roger Ballen, aims to explore the 'antagonistic' relation between man and na... 24 March 2023 6:18 AM
Spend #AnHourWith showbiz extraordinaire Alistair Izobell this Sunday Take a trip down memory lane from 10-11am on Sunday as we hand over control of our playlist to a special guest. 24 March 2023 6:16 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles III to make first state visit to protest-hit France Potential last-minute changes for the 3-day programme due to the waves of protests across France over its president's bid to incre... 24 March 2023 5:52 AM
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral. 23 March 2023 2:12 PM
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
View all World
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa

17 March 2023 2:56 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
British settlers

On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived on South Africa’s shores.

The British government started encouraging citizens to immigrate to the Cape colony after the Napoleonic wars, to cope with the country’s unemployment problem.

On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived in Table Bay on board the Nautilus and the Chapman.

The British governor in South Africa at the time, Lord Somerset, encouraged the new arrivals to settle in the frontier area of the Eastern Cape.

Between April and June 1820 approximately 4,000 settlers arrived in the Cape, in one of the largest stages of British settlement on the continent.

The settlers were given farms and supplies with equipment and food against their deposits, but many chose to leave farms for the surrounding towns.

Many of these settlers had no interest or experience in agricultural life and found life on the border harsh.

FILE: The landing of the British settlers of 1820 in Algoa Bay. Picture: Wikimedia commons
FILE: The landing of the British settlers of 1820 in Algoa Bay. Picture: Wikimedia commons

Some of these settlers, who were traders, made significant contributions to the economy and towns such as Port Elizabeth and Grahamstown - now called Gqeberha and Makhanda respectively - grew rapidly.

Those who remained on the farms contributed to agriculture by planting maize, barley and rye, and also began farming wool which became very lucrative.

In the same year another group of settlers continued on to KwaZulu Natal, which was ruled by the Zulu's King Shaka. They requested permission to stay on this land and the king granted this in return for firearms.

There is a monument in Makhanda which commemorates the 1820 settlers.

Sourced from South African History Online.




17 March 2023 2:56 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
British settlers

More from Local

FILE: A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.

Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores

24 March 2023 10:09 AM

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zackie Achmat being interviewed on CapeTalk. Picture: CapeTalk

'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate

24 March 2023 8:43 AM

On Monday 27 March lifelong activist Zackie Achmat will launch his campaign to be an independent Parliament candidate in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disa Park Vredehoek Cape Town Wikimedia Commons/Hilton1949

Shocking history of how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be built

24 March 2023 8:10 AM

A white housing crisis in Cape Town in the 1970s sparked a suspension of building regulations and a free for all for developers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs

23 March 2023 10:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis

23 March 2023 7:38 PM

Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape winelands. Image: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.

Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price

23 March 2023 6:52 PM

Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hpaullynn/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong

23 March 2023 5:17 PM

Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months

23 March 2023 3:54 PM

This has been in effect as of 1 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trendobjects/123rf.com

Severe weather warning: Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Western Cape

23 March 2023 3:31 PM

The South African Weather Service says severe thunderstorms resulting in strong winds and gusts, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours leading to flash flooding can be expected from Thursday afternoon into Friday morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'

23 March 2023 1:48 PM

As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

FILE: A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.

Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores

24 March 2023 10:09 AM

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Zackie Achmat being interviewed on CapeTalk. Picture: CapeTalk

'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate

24 March 2023 8:43 AM

On Monday 27 March lifelong activist Zackie Achmat will launch his campaign to be an independent Parliament candidate in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Disa Park Vredehoek Cape Town Wikimedia Commons/Hilton1949

Shocking history of how Cape Town's Disa Park Towers came to be built

24 March 2023 8:10 AM

A white housing crisis in Cape Town in the 1970s sparked a suspension of building regulations and a free for all for developers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© inkdrop/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

23 March 2023 12:48 PM

Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'

22 March 2023 7:37 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former ANC member and founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) Carl Niehaus joins EFF leader Julius Malema during the national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus

22 March 2023 12:15 PM

The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, China. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia

21 March 2023 9:34 PM

Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema

20 March 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate

Local Politics

Severe weather warning: Thunderstorms and strong winds forecast for Western Cape

Local

King Charles III to make first state visit to protest-hit France

World

EWN Highlights

National shutdown was successful after govt spent millions to suppress it - EFF

24 March 2023 12:35 PM

EFF joins calls for establishment of committee to oversee Presidency

24 March 2023 12:19 PM

PSC: Law enforcement officials account for over 60% of suspended public workers

24 March 2023 11:33 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA