It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend





Lester Kiewit chats to Matt Green, our resident film expert and reviewer about the latest movies and series that should be on your watch list.

Listen below for his expert recommendations...

Of course, there's one particular movie that caught Kiewit's eye and is particularly for lovers of dark movies...

After 20 minutes in, I had to switch it off because I had my kids around me... Lester Kiewit, Presenter - Cape Talk

It's a particularly dark movie… and definitely not something I would watch with children. Matt Green, Resident Film Reviewer - Cape Talk

Now, let's get into it, Green's top picks are:

• Award-winning Abbott Elementary - find this sitcom on Hulu, Disney+ or Amazon

• Luther: The Fallen Sun - find this crime thriller on Netflix

• The English - find this period piece set in the 1890s on Showmax

To hear what that dark movie was that Kiewit couldn't get through, scroll up to listen to the audio.

Happy streaming and keep warm, everyone!

P.S. Don't forget the popcorn.