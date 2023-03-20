FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town





Relebogile Mabotja chats to Iga Motylska, a travel journalist and editor of eagerjourneys.com, about ways you can save money when it's your birthday.

Listen to her insider tips below.

As Mabotja says, birthday discounts are a thing... and birthday travel discounts are an even bigger thing!

Birthday discounts are a thing and if you don't plan your life properly... you miss out. Relebogile Mabotja, Presenter - 702

Get travel-savvy, explore The Mother City and 'save along the way' with Motylska's top tips:

• Sign up for Flights Centre's newsletter to get a R500 voucher to redeem within 6 months

• Visit Table Mountain for FREE on any day during your birthday month

• Go to 'The Big Wheel' at the V&A Waterfront for FREE on your birthday

• Explore the Aquarium at the V&A Waterfront on your birthday or within a week after your birthday

• See exhibits at the Zeitz MOCAA for FREE on your birthday

• Watch an open-air movie at the Galileo Open Air Cinema for FREE during your birthday week.

Of course, you'll need to produce your ID or driver's license to redeem any of these birthday spoils.

Happy travelling! Here's to exploring without a lighter bank balance.

