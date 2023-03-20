FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station The practice (charging for police escort) has been suspended, says W Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen. 22 March 2023 10:10 AM
Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as the former president takes the stand On Monday, the court heard from Downer and Maughan’s legal teams, who argued that the charges against the two are baseless, and th... 22 March 2023 9:40 AM
Metrorail to run full service between Cape Town and Nyanga in over 3 years This would mark the first time in over three years that Metrorail has run a full service, following extortion threats that brought... 22 March 2023 8:52 AM
View all Local
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding. 22 March 2023 8:03 AM
UK government lifts 3-year ban on Bain & Company The UK was the first Western nation to impose a ban on the consulting firm after it emerged that it had a hand in compromising the... 22 March 2023 6:41 AM
Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is. 21 March 2023 11:38 PM
View all Business
Shop for a cause at this weekend's SPCA thrift sale For R100, 'bag-a-bargain' by filling up a bag with anything you like and get FREE books - all funds go to the SPCA. 22 March 2023 10:40 AM
World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers It is World Optometry Week from 19 to 25 March. If you have not been keeping an eye on your vision, now is the time to start. 22 March 2023 9:43 AM
Exercise smarter, not harder (and for no longer than 45mins) – personal trainer Personal trainer Kiernan Evan recommends that workouts be kept to 45 minutes to make them intense and effective. 22 March 2023 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89! Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl. 22 March 2023 11:11 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
View all Entertainment
New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment Donald Trump claimed that he would be arrested over hush money paid to a porn star in 2016. 22 March 2023 7:14 AM
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
View all World
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

20 March 2023 7:16 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Iga Motylska, a travel journalist and editor of eagerjourneys.com, about ways you can save money when it's your birthday.

Listen to her insider tips below.

RELATED: 11 FREE THINGS TO DO AROUND CAPE TOWN IN YOUR BIRTHDAY MONTH

As Mabotja says, birthday discounts are a thing... and birthday travel discounts are an even bigger thing!

Birthday discounts are a thing and if you don't plan your life properly... you miss out.

Relebogile Mabotja, Presenter - 702

Get travel-savvy, explore The Mother City and 'save along the way' with Motylska's top tips:

• Sign up for Flights Centre's newsletter to get a R500 voucher to redeem within 6 months

• Visit Table Mountain for FREE on any day during your birthday month

• Go to 'The Big Wheel' at the V&A Waterfront for FREE on your birthday

• Explore the Aquarium at the V&A Waterfront on your birthday or within a week after your birthday

• See exhibits at the Zeitz MOCAA for FREE on your birthday

• Watch an open-air movie at the Galileo Open Air Cinema for FREE during your birthday week.

Of course, you'll need to produce your ID or driver's license to redeem any of these birthday spoils.

Happy travelling! Here's to exploring without a lighter bank balance.


This article first appeared on 702 : FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town




20 March 2023 7:16 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien

More from Entertainment

Image source: Concerts in the park website

Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89!

22 March 2023 11:11 AM

Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sam Neill takes part in the opening ceremony of the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival. Picture: AFP/ Ander Gillenea

Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

18 March 2023 1:21 PM

The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright: milkos/ 123rf

It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend

17 March 2023 3:38 PM

Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA winner 'Siya N'. Picture: Supplied

Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa

17 March 2023 11:34 AM

Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hinnerk Rümenapf (Hinnerk R) Wikimedia Commons

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Here are 5 great Irish bars in Cape Town to celebrate

17 March 2023 8:58 AM

Here's a list of Irish bars to visit in Cape Town for the ultimate St. Paddy's Day celebration.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tune in on Sunday to spend #AnHourWith SA actor & playwright Carlo Daniels

17 March 2023 8:11 AM

On Sunday at 10am, Carlo Daniels will play his favourite 80s and 90s hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

5 EPIC things to look forward to at the Cape Town Carnival

15 March 2023 1:33 PM

From music, dance and street parades to a foam extravaganza and live DJ - the 2023 Cape Town Carnival promises to be spectacular.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Kfm

These roads will close for CAPE TOWN CARNIVAL on Saturday (18 March)

15 March 2023 9:46 AM

The colourful Cape Town Carnival is back on Saturday, 18 March and these street sections will temporarily close - be prepared!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © ammentorp/123rf.com

10 child-friendly things to do in Cape Town during the upcoming school holidays

14 March 2023 3:28 PM

Yes, the kids will be on school holidays soon... so, here are some inexpensive activities to keep them entertained.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jack Devnarain. Photo: Instagram @jackdevnarain

'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian

13 March 2023 12:59 PM

Jack Devnarain recently won Best Male Villiain at Royalty Soapie Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Facebook image

Shop for a cause at this weekend's SPCA thrift sale

22 March 2023 10:40 AM

For R100, 'bag-a-bargain' by filling up a bag with anything you like and get FREE books - all funds go to the SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© standrets/123rf.com

World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers

22 March 2023 9:43 AM

It is World Optometry Week from 19 to 25 March. If you have not been keeping an eye on your vision, now is the time to start.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langstrup/123rf

Exercise smarter, not harder (and for no longer than 45mins) – personal trainer

22 March 2023 8:59 AM

Personal trainer Kiernan Evan recommends that workouts be kept to 45 minutes to make them intense and effective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Name Cape Town's next anti-litter mascot. Image source: City of Cape Town, Twiter @CityofCT

YOU can name Cape Town's anti-litter mascot (and win a prize for it)

22 March 2023 8:34 AM

Yes, prizes will be awarded for the best name. Here's how you, your school and/or business can enter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

World Water Day: South Africa's water minister joins conference in New York

22 March 2023 8:15 AM

Today is 'World Water Day'. South Africa aims to provide access to clean water to everyone by 2030.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olivier26/123rf.com

Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses

21 March 2023 11:38 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo by Polina Zimmerman from Pexels

Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland

21 March 2023 4:59 PM

Internet sensation, Gacek, from the Polish city of Szczecinis has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Света Токатлианн from Pixabay

Experience fashion, art, music and more with Cape Town Fashion Week

21 March 2023 4:41 PM

Cape Town Fashion week kicks off on Thursday at the Cape Town International Convention centre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: Wikimedia Commons Cala cala_maffia

Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes

21 March 2023 2:59 PM

Read our list to find out if your favourite soup made our list. #GoodSoup awaits...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers

Lifestyle

Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station

Local

Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as the former president takes the stand

Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane council to give second shot at electing new mayor Wednesday

22 March 2023 12:07 PM

Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as the former president takes the stand

22 March 2023 11:40 AM

SA will not be developed until there is free education, says Jacob Zuma

22 March 2023 11:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA