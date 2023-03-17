The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air Concerned residents of Kuils River have been raising the alarm for years about the impact of the local steel plant on air quality. 20 March 2023 10:51 AM
Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown? The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest? 20 March 2023 9:45 AM
National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force a... 20 March 2023 9:24 AM
View all Local
City impounds 1000s of tyres ahead of EFF national shutdown on Monday On Friday tyres were already set alight on Baden Powell Drive in an attempt to disrupt traffic flow, reports City of Cape Town Cou... 18 March 2023 7:29 PM
[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 17 March 2023 5:46 PM
Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party. 17 March 2023 3:19 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things... Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks. 20 March 2023 10:07 AM
From hemp to your health: 'So much to do, learn and taste at Cannabis Expo' The Cannabis Expo kicks off in Cape Town next weekend. Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Expo co-founder Silas Howarth and panelist Dr... 18 March 2023 2:32 PM
It's high time! Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town from 24 March Cannabis Expo, the largest trade and consumer expo of its kind in Africa, is taking place in Cape Town from 24 March to 26 March. 17 March 2023 9:08 AM
View all Business
WHY?! The taste of Sprite is changing Coca-Cola says that the look and taste of Sprite lemon-lime and Sprite Zero Sugar lemon-lime are changing to be 'more enhanced'. 20 March 2023 10:26 AM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar! Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments. 17 March 2023 9:26 AM
Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours. 17 March 2023 7:45 AM
Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week. 16 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series. 17 March 2023 3:38 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed! Evelina Christiansen (15) is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden. 20 March 2023 6:34 AM
View all World
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor. 14 March 2023 2:23 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insur... 15 March 2023 9:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

The who, watts, and where! Here's what you need to know about buying a generator

17 March 2023 3:51 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Loadshedding
Electricity generator

Here are some tips for buying a generator to cope with loadshedding.

Clarence Ford interviews Pierre Pienaar, Technical Product Specialist at Cape Union Mart.

  • Make an informed decision before purchasing an alternative energy source
  • Ensure that the power supply can cover the amount of watts of equipment you want to keep running
  • Power station don't work well with products with a heating element

More South Africans are searching for ways to minimise rolling power cut disruptions but often it can be overwhelming knowing what to look for when shopping for loadshedding solutions.

An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com
An Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS). © fahroni/123rf.com

Pienaar, a technical product specialist shares what you need to know:

  • Before purchasing a product you need to have an understanding of watts – how much power is needed and what do you want to keep running?
  • Look for a label indicating the number of watts on the product you want to keep running – make sure that the alternative power source can cover the watts
  • For example, there are power stations that cover 250W to 1000W, however for a kettle or hairdryer to stay running, the power drainage is between 1800W and 2000W
  • Power stations in general are not good for products with a heating element as it requires too much power

Pienaar says that in order to determine how long the generator will provide energy to your utilities, divide what you want to power, by the strength of the power station.

For example, if you want to cover a 500W TVwith a 100W power station, it means that you will have five hours of continuous usage.

If you're looking to purchase an inverter or generator at Cape Union Mart, Pienaar suggests asking a technical product specialist, as they have had extra training to ensure that they provide the necessary information and solutions to the customer.

You're drawing so much power from the poor little generator, which they're simply not designed to do.

Pierre Pienaar, Technical Product Specialist – Cape Union Mart

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




17 March 2023 3:51 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Loadshedding
Electricity generator

More from Local

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air

20 March 2023 10:51 AM

Concerned residents of Kuils River have been raising the alarm for years about the impact of the local steel plant on air quality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS outside the Union Buildings on the day of the EFF's national shutdown, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?

20 March 2023 9:45 AM

The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel. Picture: Supplied

National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment

20 March 2023 9:24 AM

Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

'Everything, so far, is running smoothly': Cape Town mayor on national shutdown

20 March 2023 8:43 AM

The City of Cape Town was granted an interdict against attempts to incite violence or disrupt operations with the EFF's shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

20 March 2023 8:08 AM

South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SCREENGRAB: Police Minister Bheki Cele meeting with the KZN taxi industry in the south coast on Thursday, 14 July 2022. Picture: Lirandzu Themba/Twitter

National shutdown: 57 people arrested, confirms Bheki Cele

20 March 2023 7:43 AM

Cele said Malema vowed that the planned shutdown would be peaceful, but a few incidents of violence have already been reported to the police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF national shutdown: What you need to know about what’s happening around SA

20 March 2023 7:29 AM

On Monday, the EFF were expected to take the streets for their national shutdown, protesting the energy crisis and demanding that Ramaphosa step down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.

The power of mob psychology

19 March 2023 12:54 PM

Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image copyright: icefront/123rf.com

Proactive steps needed to prevent another drought in WCape - expert

19 March 2023 12:06 PM

Dr Kevin Winter from the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute talks about the state of water in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyclone Freddy has caused widescale devastation and destruction in Malawi and Mozambique Photo: @antonioguterres / Twitter

'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy

19 March 2023 9:16 AM

Social justice expert Bongi Ndondo from Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa speaks about the country's readiness for Cyclone Freddy

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image source: My100cans Wikimedia Commons

WHY?! The taste of Sprite is changing

20 March 2023 10:26 AM

Coca-Cola says that the look and taste of Sprite lemon-lime and Sprite Zero Sugar lemon-lime are changing to be 'more enhanced'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things...

20 March 2023 10:07 AM

Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist

20 March 2023 9:33 AM

Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront, South Africa

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

20 March 2023 7:16 AM

A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Don't get taken for a ride when servicing your vehicle

19 March 2023 1:21 PM

Recent social media posts have seen people complaining about the state of their cars after it was booked in for repair work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Source: pexels.com

How to have a critical conversation

19 March 2023 11:15 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Karolyne Williams, the Head of Strategic Innovation at the South African College of Applied Psychology.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : fizkes / 123rf

Really tired? Tips on getting enough sleep and avoiding serious health risks

18 March 2023 7:04 PM

If you're not getting at least 7 hours of quality sleep a night your chances of developing anything from depression to heart disease and obesity increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The City wants you to help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot @CityofCT

Help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot and win!

18 March 2023 4:57 PM

The City of Cape Town's on a mission to find a catchy, relevant name for our newly introduced anti-litter mascot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: The Cannabis Expo on Facebook

From hemp to your health: 'So much to do, learn and taste at Cannabis Expo'

18 March 2023 2:32 PM

The Cannabis Expo kicks off in Cape Town next weekend. Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Expo co-founder Silas Howarth and panelist Dr Shiksha Gallow, a cannabis clinician.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: supplied

Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend

18 March 2023 10:51 AM

Abongile Nzelenzele shares some ideas on how you can make the most of your Saturday and Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

Entertainment Lifestyle

'Everything, so far, is running smoothly': Cape Town mayor on national shutdown

Local

'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist

Lifestyle Opinion

EWN Highlights

Political parties, unions want court to declared load shedding unconstitutional

20 March 2023 12:02 PM

National Shutdown: court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment

20 March 2023 11:24 AM

National shutdown: Putco forced to halt operations after reports of intimidation

20 March 2023 11:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA