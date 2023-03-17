In need of some TLC? Book a professional cuddler to come to your home!
Clement Manyathela interviews Florence Litswalo, Owner of Pro Cuddling SA.
- Cuddling is a form of touch therapy
- Cuddle mates will touch the client in a completely platonic, non-sexual nature
- Cuddle mates are trained to deal with situations where client gets aroused or makes advances
Cuddling has been known to have many benefits, including stress and anxiety relief, lowering blood pressure and releasing 'feel good' hormones in the body.
Pro Cuddling SA is professional cuddling 24/7 service.
Litswalo says that they provide services including cuddling, hugging, and hearty conversations, which is available for all genders and sexual orientations.
There is a science that backs up what we do.Florence Litswalo, Owner – Pro Cuddling SA
Upon arriving at the client's location, the cuddle mates will discuss the clients go zones and no-go zones – private parts are always off limits.
For some, being cuddled could evoke a sense of arousal, which Litswalo says is 'completely natural' and something that her staff are trained to deal with.
She says that the cuddle mate will continue with the cuddling session, however, if the client makes advances or insinuates that they want something more than just a cuddle, the cuddle mates will leave.
The client is a human being, it's bound to happen.Florence Litswalo, Owner – Pro Cuddling SA
In South Africa where sexual assault is happening almost everyday, are the cuddle mates safe?
Litswalo says that they are trained in how to react in certain situations, one being that the mates need to read the room, and not avoid signs that shout at them to leave, such as the client locking the door and hiding the key, she adds.
We train them to look out for such, and to rather leave earlier than later.Florence Litswalo, Owner – Pro Cuddling SA
The minimum session is 90 minutes for R900.
The longest session is 12 hours for R4500, which includes a meal.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : In need of some TLC? Book a professional cuddler to come to your home!
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/happy-women-hugging-4584462/
More from Local
How parents can support gender diverse children
Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.Read More
How to spot a fake luxury item
Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend
If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.Read More
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins
Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.Read More
Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers
South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
Homes or businesses that have onsite renewable energy generation can benefit from lower electricity costs, here's how...Read More
Could wasps be used for biocontrol purposes in the SA agricultural sector?
Wasps don't get as much recognition as they deserve, but they play important roles in our ecosystems.Read More
Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties
Only Realty Property Group managing director Grant Smee weighs in on the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.Read More