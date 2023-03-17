Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law

17 March 2023 5:46 PM
by Amy Fraser
Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

On Monday 20 March, the EFF will take to the streets in a national shutdown, to protest against Cyril Ramaphosa, and the never-ending energy crisis.

Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has made it very clear throughout the past few weeks, that there will be no shutdown in Cape Town, and that all businesses will operate as usual.

On Tuesday, the City filed an application for an interdict against any attempts by the EFF to incite or participate in looting, vandalism, and disruptions.

Today, the City's application has been granted.

RELATED: 'There will be NO national shutdown in Cape Town': Mayor Hill-Lewis warns EFF

The document granted by the Western Cape High Court prohibits the EFF from:

  • Harassing or intimidating any person or making threatening or intimidating statements concerning the permitted march
  • Participating, or inciting others in participating in any unlawful conduct and/or unlawful protest action
  • Inciting violence or taking part in any form of violence on or before 20 March 2023, whether directly or indirectly
  • Inciting, implying or threatening the looting of, or damage to, any business, home, building, public or private property, or infrastructure, and/or looting or damaging these properties
  • Shutting down or damaging schools, and inciting others to shut down schools
  • Shutting down or damaging businesses or government property and infrastructure
  • Preventing persons from attending their place of employment on 20 March or taking public transport
  • Unlawfully interfering with any person in the conduct of his or her business or work

The City of Cape Town says that the interdict aims to ensure the organisers and participants stay within the confines of lawful and peaceful protest.

Peaceful protest is protected. Threats of violence & looting, intimidating those who don’t want to participate - all things the EFF have done this week - these are not acceptable

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town



