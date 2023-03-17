[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law
On Monday 20 March, the EFF will take to the streets in a national shutdown, to protest against Cyril Ramaphosa, and the never-ending energy crisis.
Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has made it very clear throughout the past few weeks, that there will be no shutdown in Cape Town, and that all businesses will operate as usual.
On Tuesday, the City filed an application for an interdict against any attempts by the EFF to incite or participate in looting, vandalism, and disruptions.
Today, the City's application has been granted.
RELATED: 'There will be NO national shutdown in Cape Town': Mayor Hill-Lewis warns EFF
The document granted by the Western Cape High Court prohibits the EFF from:
- Harassing or intimidating any person or making threatening or intimidating statements concerning the permitted march
- Participating, or inciting others in participating in any unlawful conduct and/or unlawful protest action
- Inciting violence or taking part in any form of violence on or before 20 March 2023, whether directly or indirectly
- Inciting, implying or threatening the looting of, or damage to, any business, home, building, public or private property, or infrastructure, and/or looting or damaging these properties
- Shutting down or damaging schools, and inciting others to shut down schools
- Shutting down or damaging businesses or government property and infrastructure
- Preventing persons from attending their place of employment on 20 March or taking public transport
- Unlawfully interfering with any person in the conduct of his or her business or work
The City of Cape Town says that the interdict aims to ensure the organisers and participants stay within the confines of lawful and peaceful protest.
Peaceful protest is protected. Threats of violence & looting, intimidating those who don’t want to participate - all things the EFF have done this week - these are not acceptableGeordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
More from Local
Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air
Concerned residents of Kuils River have been raising the alarm for years about the impact of the local steel plant on air quality.Read More
Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?
The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?Read More
National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment
Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.Read More
'Everything, so far, is running smoothly': Cape Town mayor on national shutdown
The City of Cape Town was granted an interdict against attempts to incite violence or disrupt operations with the EFF's shutdown.Read More
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear
South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
National shutdown: 57 people arrested, confirms Bheki Cele
Cele said Malema vowed that the planned shutdown would be peaceful, but a few incidents of violence have already been reported to the police.Read More
EFF national shutdown: What you need to know about what’s happening around SA
On Monday, the EFF were expected to take the streets for their national shutdown, protesting the energy crisis and demanding that Ramaphosa step down.Read More
The power of mob psychology
Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.Read More
Proactive steps needed to prevent another drought in WCape - expert
Dr Kevin Winter from the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute talks about the state of water in the Western Cape.Read More
More from Politics
City impounds 1000s of tyres ahead of EFF national shutdown on Monday
On Friday tyres were already set alight on Baden Powell Drive in an attempt to disrupt traffic flow, reports City of Cape Town Councillor JP Smith.Read More
Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions
Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party.Read More
[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'
EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March.Read More
On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa
On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived on South Africa’s shores.Read More
Zachie Achmat to run for Parliament in 2024 election as independent candidate
Achmat wants to 'reclaim Parliament' from a 'corrupt, mismanaged State'.Read More
National shutdown: Ntshavheni says Malema's no violence vow 'can't be trusted'
The EFF leader has vowed the planned mass action will not turn violent, and assured there would be law enforcement in attendance - but Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is not convinced.Read More
EFF national shutdown: anarchy won't be allowed, warns Ramaphosa
Among the reasons for Monday’s expected nationwide protest is a call for Ramaphosa’s resignation, but the president said that the only way that would happen was through a vote, not a government overthrow.Read More
Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.Read More
GOOD: 'Police raid on City of Cape Town office is no surprise'
Members would have been given a search warrant prior to the raid, says Brett Herron of GOOD.Read More