Top Picks: Things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend

There are a number of events taking place at the Wavescape Ocean Festival this month.

Saturday’s SunBurntSurfClub surf event will take place in Muizenberg.

It’s a fun, informal surf competition for anyone and any type of board and style.

The second event of the day is the annual Wavescape Board Meeting at Jack Blacks in Diep River.

A big part of the day is a surfboard swap. You can bring up to two boards to sell or swap with others.

Another highlight is an exhibition of leading sustainable ocean eco-brands and conservation organisations.

On Sunday there will be a film festival at the Labia at 6pm. The two films on show will be Con Duende and Natural High.

The fourth edition of the V&A Waterfront Motor Show takes place on Saturday from 10am at the Silo District, V&A Waterfront.

The FREE event will showcase some of the most unique automobiles from around the world, giving visitors the chance to see these vehicles up close.

The latest models from exclusive manufacturers will be on display, alongside vintage classics and super-charged racing cars.

The event will end at 4pm.

The street parade is back!!! Join us for The Capetown Carnival on the 18th of March 2023 where magic and joy ignite the city! Dazzling, with a show of art, installations, costumes, dance, performers, music, make-up, design, directing, acting, singing and diverse culture! Join us! pic.twitter.com/JBy8Mp2whT ' Cape Town Carnival (@CTCarnival) December 9, 2022

Get ready to be dazzled on Saturday when the 12th annual Cape Town Carnival parade takes place on the Green Point Fan Walk.

The theme for 2023 is Afr’energy.

This iconic event will showcase the country’s diverse cultures, dance genres, art, and creativity.

A total of 1 600 performers will be taking part in the event, which includes 48 community groups from across the Western Cape.

This a FREE event but a fee will be charged for those who prefer to watch the spectacular seated.

