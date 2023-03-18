Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Notorious animal hawker arrested after sting operation catches him in the act

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reports that the man known for selling animals at a bridge in Dunoon was finally nabbed after a month of repeated attempts.

An animal hawker known for plying his "trade" at the Malibongwe bridge in Dunoon has been arrested.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA reports that the man was finally nabbed in an undercover operation on Thursday.

A huge joint effort has resulted in the arrest of the Du Noon animal hawker. Image: City of Cape Town
A huge joint effort has resulted in the arrest of the Du Noon animal hawker. Image: City of Cape Town

The arrest followed a month of countless attempts to catch the suspect in the act "and equally as many slippery escapes on his part".

Click here to see an earlier video captured of the suspect.

The SPCA says it couldn't have been done without the support of fellow animal lovers, rescuers and the swift response of the City of Cape Town’s Animal Control Unit.

It came down to one individual who was brave enough to engage with him, feigning interest in an animal for sale that this devious individual, known for changing clothes every 30 minutes to avoid identification by the authorities could finally be caught.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The suspect's home was searched after the arrest to make sure there were no animals there in need of help.

He now faces charges in terms of the City of Cape Town Animal Keeping By Law which states that it's an offence for any person to sell or offer to sell an animal without the City’s authorisation in a street or public place.

The man also faces charges of animal cruelty in terms of the Animals Protection Act.

This case demonstrates more than ever our need to work as a team to ensure that those who exploit animals for personal gain can be brought to book.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The SPCA appealed to people to take photographic or video evidence of any animal cruelty they witness and report this to its Inspectorate as soon as possible, rather than to get directly involved.

Options to report animal cruelty:

  • Call 021 700 4158/9
  • Mail inspectorate@spca-ct.co.za
  • Report it online here

Please remember that by buying animals from anyone trying to sell them to you from the roadside, you are unwittingly perpetuating a cycle of cruelty and abuse.

Cape of Good Hope SPCA



