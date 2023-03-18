Mayor slams huge Nersa-approved electricity price hike for municipalities





An 18,49% electricity price hike for municipalities has been approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis says this is unfair, unaffordable, and unjust for residents struggling with the rising cost of living.

@ lelemezzadri/123rf.com

The energy regulator announced the increase percentage for municipal bulk purchases of electricity on Friday.

It follows the approval of an 18.65% price hike for Eskom in January.

Eskom's 18,49% increase to municipalities comes at the worst possible time, with so many South Africans struggling with the rising cost of living. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

The public is being forced to pay for corruption and mismanagement at Eskom in the most unfair, unaffordable and unjust way. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

The increase underscores how urgent it is for Cape Town to reduce reliance on Eskom to put a stop to "outrageous increases" every year, the Mayor said.

He reiterated that the City is working to minimise this reliance and diversify energy supply to more affordable power sources

Approximately 70% of the City's income from the sale of electricity goes toward buying bulk electricity from Eskom, and the remaining 30% goes toward a reliable electricity service, healthy grid infrastructure, and the programme to end loadshedding over time. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

The City notes that Mayor Hill-Lewis has repeatedly tabled its opposition to Eskom's above-inflation tariff requests during public hearings held by Nersa, most recently in September 2022.

For more detail on the City's plans to buy power on the open market click here.