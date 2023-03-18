Mayor slams huge Nersa-approved electricity price hike for municipalities
An 18,49% electricity price hike for municipalities has been approved by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
Cape Town Geordin Hill-Lewis says this is unfair, unaffordable, and unjust for residents struggling with the rising cost of living.
The energy regulator announced the increase percentage for municipal bulk purchases of electricity on Friday.
It follows the approval of an 18.65% price hike for Eskom in January.
Eskom's 18,49% increase to municipalities comes at the worst possible time, with so many South Africans struggling with the rising cost of living.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
The public is being forced to pay for corruption and mismanagement at Eskom in the most unfair, unaffordable and unjust way.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
The increase underscores how urgent it is for Cape Town to reduce reliance on Eskom to put a stop to "outrageous increases" every year, the Mayor said.
He reiterated that the City is working to minimise this reliance and diversify energy supply to more affordable power sources
Approximately 70% of the City's income from the sale of electricity goes toward buying bulk electricity from Eskom, and the remaining 30% goes toward a reliable electricity service, healthy grid infrastructure, and the programme to end loadshedding over time.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
The City notes that Mayor Hill-Lewis has repeatedly tabled its opposition to Eskom's above-inflation tariff requests during public hearings held by Nersa, most recently in September 2022.
For more detail on the City's plans to buy power on the open market click here.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lelemezzadri/lelemezzadri2112/lelemezzadri211200029/178888573-light-bulb-on-with-banknotes-coins-and-energy-bill-increase-in-energy-and-gas-tariffs-efficiency.jpg
More from Local
How parents can support gender diverse children
Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.Read More
How to spot a fake luxury item
Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More