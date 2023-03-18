From hemp to your health: 'So much to do, learn and taste at Cannabis Expo'
-The Cannabis Expo takes place in Cape Town at GrandWest from 24-27 March, followed by events in Durban and Joburg later in the year
- It features over 100 local and international exhibitors, along with talks and panel discussions
- The Expo is the largest cannabis event on the African continent, and this year's show is the group's biggest yet
The Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town next weekend.
It runs at GrandWest from 24-27 March, with events in Durban and Joburg scheduled for later in the year.
Abongile Nzelenzele gets the lowdown from Silas Howarth, Expo co-founder and director.
Since the event was launched in 2018, it has just grown and grown says Howarth.
It's a complete melting pot of the entire cannabis industry locally and internationally. We've got a lot of international exhibitors... the latest cannabis products and innovations from around the world and from across Africa and here in South Africa...Silas Howarth, Co-founder - The Cannabis Expo
This is basically the largest cannabis event on the African continent and our upcoming Cape Town show is the biggest cannabis event we've put on... more than 100 exhibitors... We're super-excited...Silas Howarth, Co-founder - The Cannabis Expo
The Expo also features talks and panel discussions ranging from the medical benefits of cannabis to the uses of hemp.
Whether you're someone who's still not sure about cannabis or someone who's set on learning more about it, you've got to be at the Expo, Howarth insists.
We have experts from across the cannabis industry... business leaders, change makers, and cannabis entrepreneurs as well giving their advice on how to get into the industry, how to grow cannabis, how to get a license...Silas Howarth, Co-founder - The Cannabis Expo
You can also get your questions answered about the health benefits of cannabis.
One of the participating experts is cannabis clinician Dr Shiksha Gallow, medical director of the Holistic Integrative Healing Institute (part of the Cannabis Clinics).
Dr Gallow, who is the principal investigator for the first Medical Cannabis Study in South Africa, explains her practice.
We consult with patients and we look at the reasons [for health problems] - we look at their scans, their blood tests, and then we will prescribe a specific cannabinoid range.Dr Shiksha Gallow, Cannabis clinician
Cannabis works on a wide range of diseases she says, especially for chronic pain.
At the moment she is actually doing clinical research looking at replacing opioids with medical cannabis, Dr Gallow adds.
The beauty of cannabis is it's not just treating symptoms, it's actually helping the body to heal as well.Dr Shiksha Gallow, Cannabis clinician
We have great results with our patients because it's such a safe and effective medicine for all the stigma attached to cannabis which is not true. We see it as a result in our patients.Dr Shiksha Gallow, Cannabis clinician
Find more information about the Expo at thecannabisexpo.co.za.
Discounted pre-sale tickets for the Cape Town event are available for purchase on the site for R150.
Scroll up to listen to the conversation
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=940974450466074&set=pb.100036605839174.-2207520000.&type=3
More from Lifestyle
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend
If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.Read More
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins
Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.Read More
Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers
South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More
Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City
Homes or businesses that have onsite renewable energy generation can benefit from lower electricity costs, here's how...Read More
Could wasps be used for biocontrol purposes in the SA agricultural sector?
Wasps don't get as much recognition as they deserve, but they play important roles in our ecosystems.Read More
Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties
Only Realty Property Group managing director Grant Smee weighs in on the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.Read More
More from Local
How parents can support gender diverse children
Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.Read More
How to spot a fake luxury item
Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More
More from Business
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role
It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.Read More
What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?
South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.Read More
US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out
The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.Read More
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad
"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.Read More
Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low
Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.Read More