From hemp to your health: 'So much to do, learn and taste at Cannabis Expo'





-The Cannabis Expo takes place in Cape Town at GrandWest from 24-27 March, followed by events in Durban and Joburg later in the year

- It features over 100 local and international exhibitors, along with talks and panel discussions

- The Expo is the largest cannabis event on the African continent, and this year's show is the group's biggest yet

Image: The Cannabis Expo on Facebook

The Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town next weekend.

It runs at GrandWest from 24-27 March, with events in Durban and Joburg scheduled for later in the year.

Abongile Nzelenzele gets the lowdown from Silas Howarth, Expo co-founder and director.

Since the event was launched in 2018, it has just grown and grown says Howarth.

It's a complete melting pot of the entire cannabis industry locally and internationally. We've got a lot of international exhibitors... the latest cannabis products and innovations from around the world and from across Africa and here in South Africa... Silas Howarth, Co-founder - The Cannabis Expo

This is basically the largest cannabis event on the African continent and our upcoming Cape Town show is the biggest cannabis event we've put on... more than 100 exhibitors... We're super-excited... Silas Howarth, Co-founder - The Cannabis Expo

The Expo also features talks and panel discussions ranging from the medical benefits of cannabis to the uses of hemp.

Whether you're someone who's still not sure about cannabis or someone who's set on learning more about it, you've got to be at the Expo, Howarth insists.

We have experts from across the cannabis industry... business leaders, change makers, and cannabis entrepreneurs as well giving their advice on how to get into the industry, how to grow cannabis, how to get a license... Silas Howarth, Co-founder - The Cannabis Expo

You can also get your questions answered about the health benefits of cannabis.

One of the participating experts is cannabis clinician Dr Shiksha Gallow, medical director of the Holistic Integrative Healing Institute (part of the Cannabis Clinics).

Dr Gallow, who is the principal investigator for the first Medical Cannabis Study in South Africa, explains her practice.

We consult with patients and we look at the reasons [for health problems] - we look at their scans, their blood tests, and then we will prescribe a specific cannabinoid range. Dr Shiksha Gallow, Cannabis clinician

Cannabis works on a wide range of diseases she says, especially for chronic pain.

At the moment she is actually doing clinical research looking at replacing opioids with medical cannabis, Dr Gallow adds.

The beauty of cannabis is it's not just treating symptoms, it's actually helping the body to heal as well. Dr Shiksha Gallow, Cannabis clinician

We have great results with our patients because it's such a safe and effective medicine for all the stigma attached to cannabis which is not true. We see it as a result in our patients. Dr Shiksha Gallow, Cannabis clinician

Find more information about the Expo at thecannabisexpo.co.za.

Discounted pre-sale tickets for the Cape Town event are available for purchase on the site for R150.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation