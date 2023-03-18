Maths & science crisis: Almost 60% of department heads not suitably qualified
Jane Dutton spoke to the CEO of ed-tech platform IDEA, Dr Corrin Varady, about the challenges of teaching STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Maths) subjects.
Close to 60% of high school maths and science departmental heads are not suitably qualified in these subjects.
That’s according to a latest study that was presented to Parliament.
This finding has been cited as one of the factors hindering matriculants from graduating with STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) skills that South Africa is in desperate need of.
The country is said to have the lowest math scores in the world, and a 30% pass rate is said to be adding to the crisis.
Part of the crisis is that we're so focused on pass rates particularly when it comes to Mathematics and Science . The greater crisis is that we're not seeing a push to a right to higher education and the creation of highly qualified individuals in this country.Dr Corrin Varady,CEO of ed-tech platform IDEA
There was a movement that said that if we are not performing very well in Maths and Science, then perhaps we should allow students to not do those subjects. There's a responsibility that is beyond just teachers in making sure that our students are prepared to take on the world.Dr Corrin Varady,CEO of ed-tech platform IDEA
Maths and Science may not be the top subjects students are achieving at, but they certainly are important because they give those higher order thinking processes that we need later on in life. If we have great teachers with fantastic teaching styles, we can fill that gap in terms of subject matter knowledge. That will help us with the shortages that we are currently facing, and that we're going to see in the next ten to 15 years.Dr Corrin Varady,CEO of ed-tech platform IDEA
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : Maths & science crisis: Almost 60% of department heads not suitably qualified
Source : Graig-Lee Smith/Eyewitness News
More from Local
How parents can support gender diverse children
Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.Read More
How to spot a fake luxury item
Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More