Help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot and win!

18 March 2023 4:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
City of Cape Town
litter
mascot
Cape Town litter
Geordin Hill-Lewis

The City of Cape Town's on a mission to find a catchy, relevant name for our newly introduced anti-litter mascot.

The Mayor has called on Capetonians to help name the City's new anti-litter mascot.

Prizes will be awarded for the best name suggestions from residents, schools, and businesses says Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The unnamed creature is modelled on the green litter bins found across the city.

cape-town-anti-litter-mascotjpg

Together, Capetonians can be a powerful force for change says Mayor Hill-Lewis.

As part of our Keep Cape Town clean campaign, we're calling on all Capetonians to never litter, and to always use the available litter bins. All of us can take a minute to pick up litter, and encourage others to do the same.

Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Winning name suggestions and the final name for the new mascot will be announced towards the end of April.

How to send your suggestions:

  • Twitter: @Geordinhl or @CityofCT
  • Facebook: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town or Alderman Grant Twigg
  • Email: mayor.mayor@capetown.gov.za



More from Local

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

How parents can support gender diverse children

25 June 2023 11:06 AM

Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay.

How to spot a fake luxury item

25 June 2023 10:33 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life

24 June 2023 2:01 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne and Mogamad Salie , author of 'Chicken Legs: A Loners Way' - a story of his struggle with autism.

A powerful story of living with autism

24 June 2023 11:22 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A farm bridge that earlier provided access to the town of Citrusdal in the Western Cape has been closed again, on 20 June 2023. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding

24 June 2023 9:46 AM

The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter

Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala

24 June 2023 9:37 AM

Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Flags fly at half mast at the Harmony Gold Doornkop mine on the West Rand following the deaths of eight miners, 6 February 2014. Picture: EWN

Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion

24 June 2023 9:32 AM

The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Screengrab of GoTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation

24 June 2023 9:11 AM

Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BioLytical Laboratories rapid HIV test Photo: Biolytical.com

Get tested for HIV in one minute

24 June 2023 9:06 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

WC Social Development MEC condemns attack on staff in Khayelitsha

24 June 2023 9:00 AM

Officials said the group was leaving the area on Friday after facilitating a substance use disorder and crime prevention programme when they came under attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Decorex Cape Town Courtesy: Decorex/Facebook

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

24 June 2023 8:12 AM

Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend

23 June 2023 5:01 PM

If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Masked Singer SA unveiled its panellist for the pilot season. Picture: Supplied/Screenshot from Twitter

The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show

23 June 2023 3:21 PM

The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA winner 'Siya N'. Picture: Supplied

Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins

23 June 2023 1:55 PM

Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com

Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers

23 June 2023 12:59 PM

South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City

23 June 2023 11:11 AM

Homes or businesses that have onsite renewable energy generation can benefit from lower electricity costs, here's how...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© kozorog/123rf.com

Could wasps be used for biocontrol purposes in the SA agricultural sector?

23 June 2023 10:52 AM

Wasps don't get as much recognition as they deserve, but they play important roles in our ecosystems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Michael Turner/123rf.com

Weak rand sees foreigners buy up lux Atlantic Seaboard properties

23 June 2023 10:25 AM

Only Realty Property Group managing director Grant Smee weighs in on the appetite of luxury property investors in Cape Town.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Why you’re more likely to drink when you’re happy than when you’re sad

23 June 2023 10:13 AM

Contrary to popular belief, we may actually be more likely to drink more when we’re happy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

ANCYL conference: Vhembe members cry foul over processes, threaten court

25 June 2023 2:58 PM

Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule

25 June 2023 2:28 PM

LRC, Global Witness expose gaps in social media moderation of xenophobic content

25 June 2023 2:03 PM

