Help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot and win!





The Mayor has called on Capetonians to help name the City's new anti-litter mascot.

Prizes will be awarded for the best name suggestions from residents, schools, and businesses says Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The unnamed creature is modelled on the green litter bins found across the city.

Together, Capetonians can be a powerful force for change says Mayor Hill-Lewis.

As part of our Keep Cape Town clean campaign, we're calling on all Capetonians to never litter, and to always use the available litter bins. All of us can take a minute to pick up litter, and encourage others to do the same. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town

Winning name suggestions and the final name for the new mascot will be announced towards the end of April.

How to send your suggestions:

Twitter: @Geordinhl or @CityofCT

Facebook: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town or Alderman Grant Twigg

Email: mayor.mayor@capetown.gov.za