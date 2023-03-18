Help name Cape Town's new anti-litter mascot and win!
The Mayor has called on Capetonians to help name the City's new anti-litter mascot.
Prizes will be awarded for the best name suggestions from residents, schools, and businesses says Geordin Hill-Lewis.
The unnamed creature is modelled on the green litter bins found across the city.
Together, Capetonians can be a powerful force for change says Mayor Hill-Lewis.
As part of our Keep Cape Town clean campaign, we're calling on all Capetonians to never litter, and to always use the available litter bins. All of us can take a minute to pick up litter, and encourage others to do the same.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town
Winning name suggestions and the final name for the new mascot will be announced towards the end of April.
How to send your suggestions:
- Twitter: @Geordinhl or @CityofCT
- Facebook: Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, City of Cape Town or Alderman Grant Twigg
- Email: mayor.mayor@capetown.gov.za
Source : https://www.facebook.com/CityofCT/photos/pcb.6051367921566743/6051351638235038/
