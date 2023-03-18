City impounds 1000s of tyres ahead of EFF national shutdown on Monday
More than 2 000 tyres have been impounded by City of Cape Town law enforcement in the last 48 hours, Councillor JP Smith reported on Saturday.
That's as the City braces for the EFF national shutdown on Monday.
Smith said staff observed stockpiles of tyres being placed at strategic locations, suspected to be in preparation for what he terms the EFF's "supposed peaceful protest".
"Not in our City" warned the Mayco Member for Safety and Security on a Facebook post.
On Friday morning tyres were already set alight on Baden Powell drive in an attempt to disrupt traffic flow, he reported.
Besides an incredible amount of damage to the road surface that almost instantly results in potholes from developing, sadly it will be these most vulnerable communities that will suffer most from such cowardly acts of damage to infrastructure.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
Smith thanked the neighborhood watches and private security companies who joined in the hunt and themselves reported the collection of several hundred tyres.
Under a court interdict just obtained, even the placement of such tyres can now be considered incitement he warned.
Any person found to be transporting and "dumping" such tyres is considered to be in contempt of court and must be arrested. Any vehicle used in the transport of such tyres will be considered used in such commission of the crime and will be likewise impounded.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
The massive community involvement and support around the prevention of such criminal acts associated to the shutdown is in a sense, ironically heartwarming.JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security
Smith appealed to residents who may spot tyres or other debris being stored close to any of the City's road reserves to report this.
The toll-free number to call from a Telkom line is 107.
From a cellphone, dial 021-480 7700.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=254116030285760&set=pcb.254116066952423
