'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy
The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Malawi and Mozambique should be a huge wake up call to South Africa to prepare for the natural disasters.
That's the stark warning of one expert social Justice expert Bongi Ndondo, as the countries scramble to rescue thousands of people displaced by Tropical Cyclone Freddy.
The tropical storm has killed more than 300 people in Malawi and 53 in Mozambique, with thousands injured and missing.
Incessant rain is hampering rescue efforts and hundreds of people remain trapped under rubble.
Scientists had warned of the storm more than 30 days ago, yet authorities had failed to prepare for the weather event.
You would expect there'd be emergency housing, shelter, potable water, medical supplies and emergency relief aid. In this case, the people impacted cannot even be reached by some of the services as some of the roads and bridges were damaged by the floods.Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa
Ndondo believes the government's slow response is a "huge violation of people's rights.
This is a huge failure on the government of Malawi. It's a huge failure to anticipate the risk that everyone saw coming for an extended period of time.Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa
Ndondo attributes the crisis to the government underestimating the power of the cyclone and funding issues.
South Africa must learn from the experience's Malawi to better equip itself in the face of a calamity of this nature.
What are we doing to make sure we're ready for this kind of disasters so that we can intervene and save people's lives?Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa
A collective effort is needed in the fight against climate change.
While these conversations are happening in conferences, affected communities need to be part of the conversations, added Ndondo.
We pretend that the solutions will come from outside these communities. There's a lot of indigenous knowledge about how people have navigated extreme weather conditions. There's a lot they know about water harvesting and mitigation, and if given enough support and resources they can contribute a lot more meaningfully.Bongi Ndondo, Hlanganisa Community Fund for Social and Gender Justice Southern Africa
Scroll up for the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : 'This is a huge failure on the Malawi government' - expert on Cyclone Freddy
More from Local
Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air
Concerned residents of Kuils River have been raising the alarm for years about the impact of the local steel plant on air quality.Read More
Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?
The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?Read More
National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment
Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.Read More
'Everything, so far, is running smoothly': Cape Town mayor on national shutdown
The City of Cape Town was granted an interdict against attempts to incite violence or disrupt operations with the EFF's shutdown.Read More
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear
South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
National shutdown: 57 people arrested, confirms Bheki Cele
Cele said Malema vowed that the planned shutdown would be peaceful, but a few incidents of violence have already been reported to the police.Read More
EFF national shutdown: What you need to know about what’s happening around SA
On Monday, the EFF were expected to take the streets for their national shutdown, protesting the energy crisis and demanding that Ramaphosa step down.Read More
The power of mob psychology
Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.Read More
Proactive steps needed to prevent another drought in WCape - expert
Dr Kevin Winter from the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute talks about the state of water in the Western Cape.Read More