Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Lifestyle

How to have a critical conversation

19 March 2023 11:15 AM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Anxiety
communication
conversation

Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Karolyne Williams, the Head of Strategic Innovation at the South African College of Applied Psychology.
Source: pexels.com
Source: pexels.com

Do you often feel a sense of anxiety or fear when you need to have an important conversation with someone?

We're social creatures, so this feeling is perfectly normal.

But a hard talk can't be avoided.

And in fact, it can be made easier with effective communication and self-awareness.

Karolyne Williams, the head of strategic innovation at the South African College of Applied Psychology, says critical conversations don't need to be negative.

The book 'Crucial Conversations' defined it as conversations when the stakes are high, opinions vary and both parties have strong emotions involved. These conversations happen in our professsional lives and personal relationships.

Karolyne Williams, the Head of Strategic Innovation at the South African College of Applied Psychology

Having a 'critical conversation' can be very difficult and often uncomfortable.

It can make you confront a situation you've long tried to avoid.

Williams said there are various reasons why people avoid critical conversations.

There might be fear of conflict and the need to be liked. We're scared we might offend people. For others, it's the fear of being seen, being vulnerable and sharing something within your inner self. There's the fear of not being enough. There's always a theme of rejection in some way.

Karolyne Williams, the Head of Strategic Innovation at the South African College of Applied Psychology

There's also the fear of breaking a relationship because you're not sure if the relationship can hold the conflict. But over time, you'll build a good relationship because it becomes stronger because of those hard debates. Both people are showing up authentically and asking for what they need.

Karolyne Williams, the Head of Strategic Innovation at the South African College of Applied Psychology

When you're prepared to have a difficult conversation, it's all about power dynamics.

Work towards creating a better outcome for all involved in the conversation.

The key here is to collaborate with the other parties and this intention sets up the tone for the conversation.

Show up as your authentic self. To do that, you need to be grounded in who you are. Be in touch with what you want and need. From there, that creates a strong foundation to reach and impact the world around us. With that comes our own sense of self-acceptance and trust. This builds our confidence and this helps us express our voice.

Karolyne Williams, the Head of Strategic Innovation at the South African College of Applied Psychology

Scroll up for the full conversation.




