World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives
Jane Dutton spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, about this scientific breakthrough.
- The breath test can be done in a doctor’s surgery
- Pancreatic cancer is often caught late because it is difficult to diagnose
- Symptoms are frequently mistaken for other less serious health issues
Breaking news!' Pancreatic Cancer UK (@PancreaticCanUK) March 11, 2023
We are thrilled to announce that our researchers at Imperial College London are developing the world’s first breath test for #PancreaticCancer, which could save thousands of lives every year. @ImperialSandC pic.twitter.com/cWdb15WRbL
A breath test to diagnose pancreatic cancer is being hailed as a major breakthrough for the disease which claims thousands of lives every year.
Researchers at Imperial College London are developing a simple test that could detect the cancer in earlier stages.
The test can be conducted in a doctor’s surgery.
Pancreatic cancer is often caught late as it can be difficult to diagnose, with symptoms often being mistaken for other less serious health conditions.
This type of cancer has been described as the most lethal.
This is one of the very deadly cancers that are known to man. By the time it is diagnosed, it has normally already spread to organs in the abdomen and even in the lungs and liver. Researchers have been looking for that one thing that can detect this cancer early because of how deadly it is.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
It is something that is creating a lot of excitement and optimism. At last there is a test that can diagnose people early and simple enough that you don't have to go to specialised centers - especially in a place like South Africa where specialsed care is a challenge for the majority of people.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
The problem with scientific research is that it takes time. I would say in less than five years from now, this should be available across the world.Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions
Here are some of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer
- Pain in your tummy (abdominal) or back
- Jaundice - where the whites of your eyes or your skin turn yellow
- Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss
- Feeling tired or having no energy
- A high temperature, or feeling hot or shivery
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on 702 : World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives
Source : https://www.pancreaticcancer.org.uk/research-projects/developing-a-breath-test/
