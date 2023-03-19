World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air Concerned residents of Kuils River have been raising the alarm for years about the impact of the local steel plant on air quality. 20 March 2023 10:51 AM
Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown? The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest? 20 March 2023 9:45 AM
National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force a... 20 March 2023 9:24 AM
View all Local
City impounds 1000s of tyres ahead of EFF national shutdown on Monday On Friday tyres were already set alight on Baden Powell Drive in an attempt to disrupt traffic flow, reports City of Cape Town Cou... 18 March 2023 7:29 PM
[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis. 17 March 2023 5:46 PM
Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party. 17 March 2023 3:19 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things... Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks. 20 March 2023 10:07 AM
From hemp to your health: 'So much to do, learn and taste at Cannabis Expo' The Cannabis Expo kicks off in Cape Town next weekend. Abongile Nzelenzele chats to Expo co-founder Silas Howarth and panelist Dr... 18 March 2023 2:32 PM
It's high time! Cannabis Expo returns to Cape Town from 24 March Cannabis Expo, the largest trade and consumer expo of its kind in Africa, is taking place in Cape Town from 24 March to 26 March. 17 March 2023 9:08 AM
View all Business
WHY?! The taste of Sprite is changing Coca-Cola says that the look and taste of Sprite lemon-lime and Sprite Zero Sugar lemon-lime are changing to be 'more enhanced'. 20 March 2023 10:26 AM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 41st birthday to former Bafana Bafana captain, Steven Pienaar! Piener, the assistant coach at Ajax Youth Academy, turns 41 today! Here are some of his greatest moments. 17 March 2023 9:26 AM
Man SHREDS world record for longest nonstop surf, catching waves for 30 hours Australian Blake Johnston on Friday shredded the world record for the longest surfing session, catching waves for 30 hours. 17 March 2023 7:45 AM
Mixed reaction to Bafana Bafana squad announced for upcoming AFCON qualifiers Bafana Bafana coach, Hugo Broos announced his 23-man squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Liberia next week. 16 March 2023 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series. 17 March 2023 3:38 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed! Evelina Christiansen (15) is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden. 20 March 2023 6:34 AM
View all World
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor. 14 March 2023 2:23 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insur... 15 March 2023 9:28 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Health & Fitness

World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives

19 March 2023 11:23 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Pancreatic cancer

Researchers at Imperial College London are studying how breath samples can ensure early detection of symptoms for the most lethal cancer in the human body.

Jane Dutton spoke to resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati, about this scientific breakthrough.

  • The breath test can be done in a doctor’s surgery
  • Pancreatic cancer is often caught late because it is difficult to diagnose
  • Symptoms are frequently mistaken for other less serious health issues

A breath test to diagnose pancreatic cancer is being hailed as a major breakthrough for the disease which claims thousands of lives every year.

Researchers at Imperial College London are developing a simple test that could detect the cancer in earlier stages.

The test can be conducted in a doctor’s surgery.

Pancreatic cancer is often caught late as it can be difficult to diagnose, with symptoms often being mistaken for other less serious health conditions.

This type of cancer has been described as the most lethal.

This is one of the very deadly cancers that are known to man. By the time it is diagnosed, it has normally already spread to organs in the abdomen and even in the lungs and liver. Researchers have been looking for that one thing that can detect this cancer early because of how deadly it is.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

It is something that is creating a lot of excitement and optimism. At last there is a test that can diagnose people early and simple enough that you don't have to go to specialised centers - especially in a place like South Africa where specialsed care is a challenge for the majority of people.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

The problem with scientific research is that it takes time. I would say in less than five years from now, this should be available across the world.

Dr Fundile Nyati, GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions

Here are some of the symptoms of pancreatic cancer

  • Pain in your tummy (abdominal) or back
  • Jaundice - where the whites of your eyes or your skin turn yellow
  • Loss of appetite or unexplained weight loss
  • Feeling tired or having no energy
  • A high temperature, or feeling hot or shivery

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : World's first breath test for pancreatic cancer could save thousands of lives




19 March 2023 11:23 AM
by Celeste Martin
Tags:
Pancreatic cancer

More from Health & Fitness

Picture: pixabay

Study: Mediterranean diet linked with reduced risk of developing dementia

18 March 2023 1:36 PM

A recent study published in the journal BMC Medicine found that people who stuck most closely to a Mediterranean diet had up to 23% lower risk for dementia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Good QUALITY sleep is 'the glue that brings your whole life together'

8 March 2023 11:17 AM

Sleep is vital for good health. Here's why...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © okrasyuk/123rf.com

Masterclass on common hair and scalp conditions in South Africa

25 February 2023 9:02 AM

Hair loss has been described as a dermatological emergency if not treated immediately.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula E website: Gallery Image

'We don’t have power steering.' SA's only Formula E driver on staying racing fit

22 February 2023 9:00 AM

Mzansi's only Formula E racer chats about adapting his fitness regime to stay fit for Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: pixabay.com

Stop teen suicide: Pledge a care pack to help teens in crisis

19 February 2023 5:57 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to clinical psychologist from the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, Liane Lurie, about teen suicide prevention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The effectiveness of waist trainers

18 February 2023 8:52 AM

Refiloe Mpakanyane was in conversation with the Director at Fitpro Institute of Fitness Professionals, Derek Archer, about the pros and cons of this modern-day corset.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: ASICS South Africa, website

Resident fitness expert reviews 'the most comfortable running shoe'

16 February 2023 11:24 AM

Liezel van der Westhuizen reviews the ASICS Gel-Nimbus 25, which is dubbed, "the most comfortable running shoe" by experts.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ammentorp/123rf.com

What's better: Working out with or without music? Our resident expert answers

14 February 2023 8:43 AM

Our resident fitness guru, Liezel van der Westhuizen shares her experience into quieting the artificial noise during your workout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Always feeling tired? How much sleep does your body really need?

12 February 2023 6:01 AM

Ray White speaks to restonic sleep specialist Dr Alison Bentley, about normal and abnormal sleep.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

Every 5 minutes 10 babies are born with congenital heart disease

11 February 2023 11:14 AM

Ray White spoke to Paediatric Cardiologist at the Nelson Mandela Children’s Hospital, Professor Hopewell Ntsinjana, about the disease.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Political parties, unions want court to declared load shedding unconstitutional

20 March 2023 12:02 PM

National Shutdown: court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment

20 March 2023 11:24 AM

National shutdown: Putco forced to halt operations after reports of intimidation

20 March 2023 11:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA