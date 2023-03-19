Proactive steps needed to prevent another drought in WCape - expert





Picture: icefront/123rf.com

As the City of Cape Town sounds the alarm for residents to save water to avoid the water crisis of 2018, these pleas are falling on deaf ears.

Cape Town continues to use shocking high levels of water, despite South Africa being a water scarce country.

Ahead of World Water Day on Wednesday 22 March, more public awareness must be raised on the scarcity of water.

That's the view of Dr Kevin Winter from the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute, who's spent years researching the state of water in the Western Cape.

Climate change is only exacerbating the province's water situation.

Whereas scientists could once easily predict long term water trends, Winter said this is harder to assess as climate change is disrupting weather patterns.

We thought we were out of a drought because by the time we came to the end of 2019, we had regular rainfall. But as we look at the rainfall in the last few months, it feels as though we're still in a long term drought. Dr. Kevin Winter, lead researcher at the Future Water Institute at UCT

In the short term, the City of Cape Town has been working on a water strategy which emerged out of the 2018 water crisis.

This is considered a slow investment project in large water infrastructure.

We're a growing city. By 2050, we'll be close on to 10 million people. More water is going to be demanded from residents living here. At least by 2030, we have to have 300 million litres of water we can use every day. That's the big challenge of this long-term strategy. Dr. Kevin Winter, lead researcher at the Future Water Institute at UCT

The long-term plans are desalination...turning sea water intro drinking water. The Table Mountain Aquifer, which uses resources from deep down in the ground. Dr. Kevin Winter, lead researcher at the Future Water Institute at UCT

Dr Winter said climate change is having a substantial impact on the Western Cape's weather patterns.

In future, the most affected region will be the south-western Cape and its western coastline.

These high-pressure systems dominating the southern hemisphere are tending to push the cold front systems further outwards. We can see them there, but they're not arriving as regularly as we might have seen in the 1980's and 1990's. So the air in the upper layers of the atmosphere are certainly having an effect. And we can see this by the increase in temperatures. That's the most predictable effect we can see. Dr. Kevin Winter, lead researcher at the Future Water Institute at UCT

Scroll up to listen to the interview.