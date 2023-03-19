The power of mob psychology





A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.

As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) prepare for their nationwide shutdown on Monday, there are concerns about possible mob violence and destruction of infrastructure.

This fear is all too real after the explosive riots in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng in July 2021, which left more than 300 people dead.

Mob mentality is a psychological phenomenon, that can have serious consequences.

Mob mentality, also called herd or hive mentality, occurs when an individual is influenced by a larger group, often neglecting their individual feelings in the process.

Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.

What we're looking at is what happens to the individual psyche when immersed in a collective. Of course, there's a propensity for this collective to engage in violent and disruptive means in pursuit of what could be a legitimate or noble cause. But in the process, they're encroaching and violating the rights and freedoms of others. Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

By its very nature, crowds seek to leverage and mobilize the power of numbers and this is when things go awry.

Crucial to this is the use of language to evoke emotion and the expression of their own will and desires.

It's the loss of the individual self into a larger other, which allows for anonymity and emboldened action. There's the loss of culpability and accountability for their behaviour. People become easily aroused by emotion and they outsource their self and sense of responsibility. Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

In a way, those who act within the 'safety net' of a mob feel 'untouchable'.

Because everyone's doing it, it legitimizes and makes it acceptable. With the anonymity of that, people are more likely to be incited by whoever the leader may be. Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

This article first appeared on 702 : The power of mob psychology