The power of mob psychology

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How parents can support gender diverse children Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children... 25 June 2023 11:06 AM
How to spot a fake luxury item Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity. 25 June 2023 10:33 AM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
View all Local
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar' Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and woul... 25 June 2023 8:41 AM
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing. 25 June 2023 8:24 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend. 24 June 2023 8:12 AM
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide. 23 June 2023 5:01 PM
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers. 23 June 2023 3:21 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane! Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends. 23 June 2023 9:06 AM
View all Sport
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
[WATCH] Kylie Minogue breaks five-year silence with viral hit Padam Padam Kylie Minogue says her life is now divided into "pre-Padam" and "post-Padam" eras. 23 June 2023 2:22 PM
[REVIEW] Extraction Two: 'The violence is visceral' EB Inglis reviews Extraction Two, saying "the action is breathtaking" and much more. 23 June 2023 2:05 PM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight Who would YOU bet your money on? 23 June 2023 9:54 AM
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks? As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things. 23 June 2023 9:31 AM
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic. 23 June 2023 8:10 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

The power of mob psychology

19 March 2023 12:54 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
eff protests
Economic Freedom Fighers
mob psychology

Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.
A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.
A screengrab from a video posted on social media, showing the mob justice attack on an e-hailing driver in Parkwood on 31 May 2022.

As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) prepare for their nationwide shutdown on Monday, there are concerns about possible mob violence and destruction of infrastructure.

This fear is all too real after the explosive riots in KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng in July 2021, which left more than 300 people dead.

Mob mentality is a psychological phenomenon, that can have serious consequences.

Mob mentality, also called herd or hive mentality, occurs when an individual is influenced by a larger group, often neglecting their individual feelings in the process.

Jane Dutton speaks to resident clinical psychologist, Dr Khosi Jiyane to interrogate the psychology of mob mentality.

What we're looking at is what happens to the individual psyche when immersed in a collective. Of course, there's a propensity for this collective to engage in violent and disruptive means in pursuit of what could be a legitimate or noble cause. But in the process, they're encroaching and violating the rights and freedoms of others.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

By its very nature, crowds seek to leverage and mobilize the power of numbers and this is when things go awry.

Crucial to this is the use of language to evoke emotion and the expression of their own will and desires.

It's the loss of the individual self into a larger other, which allows for anonymity and emboldened action. There's the loss of culpability and accountability for their behaviour. People become easily aroused by emotion and they outsource their self and sense of responsibility.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

In a way, those who act within the 'safety net' of a mob feel 'untouchable'.

Because everyone's doing it, it legitimizes and makes it acceptable. With the anonymity of that, people are more likely to be incited by whoever the leader may be.

Dr Khosi Jiyane, resident clinical psychologist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on 702 : The power of mob psychology




19 March 2023 12:54 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
eff protests
Economic Freedom Fighers
mob psychology

More from Local

© lightfieldstudios/123rf.com

How parents can support gender diverse children

25 June 2023 11:06 AM

Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by StockSnap from Pixabay.

How to spot a fake luxury item

25 June 2023 10:33 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life

24 June 2023 2:01 PM

Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sara-Jayne and Mogamad Salie , author of 'Chicken Legs: A Loners Way' - a story of his struggle with autism.

A powerful story of living with autism

24 June 2023 11:22 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A farm bridge that earlier provided access to the town of Citrusdal in the Western Cape has been closed again, on 20 June 2023. Picture: Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News

Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding

24 June 2023 9:46 AM

The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Former KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @kzngov/Twitter

Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala

24 June 2023 9:37 AM

Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Flags fly at half mast at the Harmony Gold Doornkop mine on the West Rand following the deaths of eight miners, 6 February 2014. Picture: EWN

Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion

24 June 2023 9:32 AM

The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Screengrab of GoTG founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from 30th anniversary video on YouTube. Picture: Youtube/screengrab

Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation

24 June 2023 9:11 AM

Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BioLytical Laboratories rapid HIV test Photo: Biolytical.com

Get tested for HIV in one minute

24 June 2023 9:06 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.

WC Social Development MEC condemns attack on staff in Khayelitsha

24 June 2023 9:00 AM

Officials said the group was leaving the area on Friday after facilitating a substance use disorder and crime prevention programme when they came under attack.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle

Teen on Titanic submersible was 'terrified' about the trip – family

International

From 'Eish!' to 'Aw!'... 10 most-read articles of the week on CapeTalk

Local

EWN Highlights

ANCYL conference: Vhembe members cry foul over processes, threaten court

25 June 2023 2:58 PM

Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule

25 June 2023 2:28 PM

LRC, Global Witness expose gaps in social media moderation of xenophobic content

25 June 2023 2:03 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA