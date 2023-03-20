National shutdown: 57 people arrested, confirms Bheki Cele
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday confirmed that 57 people around South Africa were arrested in connection with the national shutdown.
Cele was speaking at a briefing in Johannesburg on Monday.
He said that Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader had said that the planned shutdown would be peaceful, but a few incidents of violence have already been reported to the police.
The red berets want President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down as the first citizen. The party's march is also against frequent power and the high unemployment rate in the country - among others.
READ: D-day looms for EFF national shutdown
READ: SA middle class disillusioned by impact of power crisis, says EFF's Vuyani Pambo
Cele said that Gauteng recorded the most arrests so far with the Free State following close behind and Eastern Cape recording the third-highest number of arrests.
The police minister said that the protests have so far not been peaceful.
“From this we will go take them and charge them but they were not peaceful you interfere with people who go to work you burn the tyres you block the road you tell the people not to go - you even tramp on the roof of their cars.”
This article first appeared on EWN : National shutdown: 57 people arrested, confirms Bheki Cele
More from Local
How parents can support gender diverse children
Activist and academic Ron Addinall and parent Melinda joined Sara-Jayne for a chat on supporting gender diverse and trans children and teenager.Read More
How to spot a fake luxury item
Sara-Jayne speaks to Michael Zahariev, co-founder of luxury reseller and authenticator, Luxity.Read More
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life
Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker.Read More
A powerful story of living with autism
Sara-Jayne speaks to Mogamad Salie who was diagnosed with autism when he was 45. He is now 53 and has written a book titled: ‘Chicken Legs: A Loner’s Way’.Read More
Repairs to Citrusdal's main road continue following flooding
The town has been severely hit by heavy rains, with a section of the roadway having been washed away as a result.Read More
Over 200 arrests related to 'construction mafia' syndicates in SA, says Zikalala
Several construction projects in parts of KwaZulu-Natal have fallen victim to syndicates disrupting government building projects, demanding money before work continues.Read More
Harmony Gold: Virginia mine abandoned 3 decades ago after first gas explosion
The company is under scrutiny after 31 illegal miners died in a disused ventilation shaft last month.Read More
Partnerships necessary to address SA's challenges: Sooliman on Engen donation
Engen Petroleum on Friday handed over an additional R3 million in fuel support for the relief group.Read More
Get tested for HIV in one minute
Sara-Jayne is joined by BioLytical Laboratories chief operating officer Hans Croukamp and chief scientific officer Josh Eades on rapid HIV testing.Read More