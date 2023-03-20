'Everything, so far, is running smoothly': Cape Town mayor on national shutdown
Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.
-
The EFF planned a national shutdown for Monday
-
Hill-Lewis says, so far, things are running smoothly in Cape Town
-
There have been two minor incidents
The EFF is embarking on a National Shutdown, calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.
There has been a vast deployment of police resources across Cape Town to manage attempts to disrupt operations or incite violence.
So far, there have only been two minor incidents, a tyre burning and the stoning of a bus, which were very quickly sorted out.
Everything so far is running very smoothly.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
The person responsible for stoning the Golden Arrow bus has been charged with contempt of the interdict in addition to public violence.
The point to make was that there will be consequences for disregarding the right of others not to participate.Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town
In the lead-up to the planned shutdown, Hill-Lewis says that more than 5000 dumped tyres were collected as a precaution so they cannot be used to block roads.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : @geordinhl/Twitter
