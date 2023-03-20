'Everything, so far, is running smoothly': Cape Town mayor on national shutdown





Lester Kiewit speaks to Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The EFF planned a national shutdown for Monday

Hill-Lewis says, so far, things are running smoothly in Cape Town

There have been two minor incidents

The EFF is embarking on a National Shutdown, calling for the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

There has been a vast deployment of police resources across Cape Town to manage attempts to disrupt operations or incite violence.

So far, there have only been two minor incidents, a tyre burning and the stoning of a bus, which were very quickly sorted out.

Everything so far is running very smoothly. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

The person responsible for stoning the Golden Arrow bus has been charged with contempt of the interdict in addition to public violence.

The point to make was that there will be consequences for disregarding the right of others not to participate. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor - City of Cape Town

Image posted on Facebook by Councillor JP Smith of tyres impounded by the City of Cape Town ahead of EFF

In the lead-up to the planned shutdown, Hill-Lewis says that more than 5000 dumped tyres were collected as a precaution so they cannot be used to block roads.

