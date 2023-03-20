Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?
Africa Melane interviews Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.
-
De Klerk says, in some ways, South Africa is better prepared
-
The public should be given regular updates, he argues
According to De Klerk, we are better prepared after the July 2021 unrest as the country has learnt to coordinate resources to manage situations such as these.
He says that we have realised it is essential to work with both public and private entities that can provide security and deterrence to minimise the impact of these protests.
However, he says the public is still not adequately updated on which areas are safe and that we need a dedicated public advisory service with information from the police that provides regular updates.
They can do this on the hour, on the half-hour. They can speak through public broadcasters to ensure that we have quality information.Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
He says that, without something like, this misinformation, rumours and outtakes without context on social media will continue to cause stress and anxiety.
Listen to the interview for more.
More from Local
Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station
The practice (charging for police escort) has been suspended, says W Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.Read More
Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as former president's team takes the stand
On Monday, the court heard from Downer and Maughan’s legal teams, who argued that the charges against the two are baseless, and that the private prosecution is an abuse of process, brought with ulterior motives.Read More
SA will not be developed until there is free education, says Jacob Zuma
In 2017, Jacob Zuma made an announcement that there would be free education for students who cannot afford to pay their own fees.Read More
Metrorail to run full service between Cape Town and Nyanga in over 3 years
This would mark the first time in over three years that Metrorail has run a full service, following extortion threats that brought its activities to a halt.Read More
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to face first motion of no confidence
The EFF tabled the motion against the NA speaker, arguing that she disregarded their freedom of expression after she kicked them out of the Cape Town City Hall during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona speech in February.Read More
Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding
Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding.Read More
Family member of Sharpeville victim says she is tired of commemorative events
Human Rights Day this year marked 63 years since the Sharpeville massacre where 69 people were killed by the apartheid police.Read More
Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.Read More
Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'
While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.Read More