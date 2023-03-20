Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?

Streaming issues? Report here
viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg viewsandnews-show-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station The practice (charging for police escort) has been suspended, says W Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen. 22 March 2023 10:10 AM
Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as former president's team takes the stand On Monday, the court heard from Downer and Maughan’s legal teams, who argued that the charges against the two are baseless, and th... 22 March 2023 9:40 AM
SA will not be developed until there is free education, says Jacob Zuma In 2017, Jacob Zuma made an announcement that there would be free education for students who cannot afford to pay their own fees. 22 March 2023 9:09 AM
View all Local
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding. 22 March 2023 8:03 AM
UK government lifts 3-year ban on Bain & Company The UK was the first Western nation to impose a ban on the consulting firm after it emerged that it had a hand in compromising the... 22 March 2023 6:41 AM
Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is. 21 March 2023 11:38 PM
View all Business
Shop for a cause at this weekend's SPCA thrift sale For R100, 'bag-a-bargain' by filling up a bag with anything you like and get FREE books - all funds go to the SPCA. 22 March 2023 10:40 AM
World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers It is World Optometry Week from 19 to 25 March. If you have not been keeping an eye on your vision, now is the time to start. 22 March 2023 9:43 AM
Exercise smarter, not harder (and for no longer than 45mins) – personal trainer Personal trainer Kiernan Evan recommends that workouts be kept to 45 minutes to make them intense and effective. 22 March 2023 8:59 AM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Don't miss Mango Groove at Concerts in the Park on Sunday - it's only R89! Catch the legendary 11-piece South African Afropop band live this weekend at De Waal Park in the city bowl. 22 March 2023 11:11 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
View all Entertainment
New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment Donald Trump claimed that he would be arrested over hush money paid to a porn star in 2016. 22 March 2023 7:14 AM
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
View all World
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?

20 March 2023 9:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
July Unrest

The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?

Africa Melane interviews Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

  • De Klerk says, in some ways, South Africa is better prepared

  • The public should be given regular updates, he argues

According to De Klerk, we are better prepared after the July 2021 unrest as the country has learnt to coordinate resources to manage situations such as these.

He says that we have realised it is essential to work with both public and private entities that can provide security and deterrence to minimise the impact of these protests.

However, he says the public is still not adequately updated on which areas are safe and that we need a dedicated public advisory service with information from the police that provides regular updates.

They can do this on the hour, on the half-hour. They can speak through public broadcasters to ensure that we have quality information.

Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis
EFF members begin to gather on the day of the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News
EFF members begin to gather on the day of the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

He says that, without something like, this misinformation, rumours and outtakes without context on social media will continue to cause stress and anxiety.

Listen to the interview for more.




20 March 2023 9:45 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
July Unrest

More from Local

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station

22 March 2023 10:10 AM

The practice (charging for police escort) has been suspended, says W Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former President Jacob Zuma and Advocate Dali Mpofu at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on 20 March 2023. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza

Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as former president's team takes the stand

22 March 2023 9:40 AM

On Monday, the court heard from Downer and Maughan’s legal teams, who argued that the charges against the two are baseless, and that the private prosecution is an abuse of process, brought with ulterior motives.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jaco Zuma (centre) sings and dances at a Sanco event in Umlazi on 21 March 2023. Picture: Supplied

SA will not be developed until there is free education, says Jacob Zuma

22 March 2023 9:09 AM

In 2017, Jacob Zuma made an announcement that there would be free education for students who cannot afford to pay their own fees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A Metrorail train in Mabopane. Picture: Department of Transport.

Metrorail to run full service between Cape Town and Nyanga in over 3 years

22 March 2023 8:52 AM

This would mark the first time in over three years that Metrorail has run a full service, following extortion threats that brought its activities to a halt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: @ParliamentofRSA/Twitter

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula to face first motion of no confidence

22 March 2023 8:06 AM

The EFF tabled the motion against the NA speaker, arguing that she disregarded their freedom of expression after she kicked them out of the Cape Town City Hall during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sona speech in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding

22 March 2023 8:03 AM

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

68-year-old Ntsoaki Mathinye stands at the grave of her father Samson, who was among the 69 people that died in the Sharpeville massacre. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

Family member of Sharpeville victim says she is tired of commemorative events

22 March 2023 7:12 AM

Human Rights Day this year marked 63 years since the Sharpeville massacre where 69 people were killed by the apartheid police.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olivier26/123rf.com

Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses

21 March 2023 11:38 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'

21 March 2023 7:27 PM

While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com

Three South African airports named best in Africa

21 March 2023 5:05 PM

Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers

Lifestyle

Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station

Local

Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as former president's team takes the stand

Local

EWN Highlights

Tshwane council to give second shot at electing new mayor Wednesday

22 March 2023 12:07 PM

Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as the former president takes the stand

22 March 2023 11:40 AM

SA will not be developed until there is free education, says Jacob Zuma

22 March 2023 11:09 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA