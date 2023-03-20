Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?





Africa Melane interviews Eldred De Klerk, Senior Policing Specialist at Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

De Klerk says, in some ways, South Africa is better prepared

The public should be given regular updates, he argues

According to De Klerk, we are better prepared after the July 2021 unrest as the country has learnt to coordinate resources to manage situations such as these.

He says that we have realised it is essential to work with both public and private entities that can provide security and deterrence to minimise the impact of these protests.

However, he says the public is still not adequately updated on which areas are safe and that we need a dedicated public advisory service with information from the police that provides regular updates.

They can do this on the hour, on the half-hour. They can speak through public broadcasters to ensure that we have quality information. Eldred De Klerk, Senior policing specialist - Africa Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis

EFF members begin to gather on the day of the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

He says that, without something like, this misinformation, rumours and outtakes without context on social media will continue to cause stress and anxiety.

