Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air





Lester Kiewit speaks with Earl Polman, a concerned Kuils River resident.

Residents are complaining of health issues as a result of the factory

A report details how investigations found metal contamination in the soil at preschools

Polman says the City has not given feedback on the report

Since 2012 Polman has been speaking about the impact that living near the Cape Town Iron and Steel Company (Cisco) factory is having on residents' health.

The people of Kuils River say they are suffering from respiratory conditions and poor health because of the factory.

Polman says he now has skin issues that he has never dealt with before from the emissions of this plant.

I am one of... I do not know how many residents in Kuils River that has skin issues now. A lot of people are also saying they have uncontrolled nose bleeds, and their asthma is being reignited. So, there are small underlying issues that are obviously being ignited. Earl Polman, concerned Kuils River resident

He says that a report by the South African Medical Research Council confirmed that the soil in many preschools in Kuils River showed signs of metal contamination.

Polman says the report was submitted to the City of Cape Town and the relevant authorities, but he has received no feedback. Listen to the interview for more.