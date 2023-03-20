Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air
Lester Kiewit speaks with Earl Polman, a concerned Kuils River resident.
-
Residents are complaining of health issues as a result of the factory
-
A report details how investigations found metal contamination in the soil at preschools
-
Polman says the City has not given feedback on the report
Since 2012 Polman has been speaking about the impact that living near the Cape Town Iron and Steel Company (Cisco) factory is having on residents' health.
The people of Kuils River say they are suffering from respiratory conditions and poor health because of the factory.
Polman says he now has skin issues that he has never dealt with before from the emissions of this plant.
I am one of... I do not know how many residents in Kuils River that has skin issues now. A lot of people are also saying they have uncontrolled nose bleeds, and their asthma is being reignited. So, there are small underlying issues that are obviously being ignited.Earl Polman, concerned Kuils River resident
He says that a report by the South African Medical Research Council confirmed that the soil in many preschools in Kuils River showed signs of metal contamination.
Polman says the report was submitted to the City of Cape Town and the relevant authorities, but he has received no feedback. Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37843295_female-doctor-writing-down-her-notes-about-little-kid.html
More from Local
Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk
Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.Read More
[UPDATE] Bob the green sea turtle heads for the (very) deep blue ocean
After more than 2 500km and 50 days of travelling along the continental shelf, Bob is now swimming into the deeper waters of the Atlantic Ocean.Read More
[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act
Companies have been selling customers' personal information.Read More
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu
Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'
All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson
Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.Read More
Is expanding Koeberg's lifespan best solution to our energy woes?
The Koeberg power station is nearing the end of its lifespan but Eskom has plans to extend its generation for another 20 years.Read More
Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?
The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?Read More
National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment
Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.Read More