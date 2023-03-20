Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Is expanding Koeberg's lifespan best solution to our energy woes?

20 March 2023 11:58 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Koeberg
Koeberg Nuclear Power Station

The Koeberg power station is nearing the end of its lifespan but Eskom has plans to extend its generation for another 20 years.

Clarence Ford speaks with Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director of the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI)

  • Koeberg’s lifespan is set to end in July next year

  • The station will be 40 years old next year

  • De Gasparis says it could make more sense to invest in new energy rather that extending its life

The Koeberg power station was due to reach the end of its lifespan on 31 July 2024 but now there are plans to extend it another two decades.

De Gasparis argues that nuclear power stations are high risk, highly technical, expensive ventures and it is important with them to have transparency around safety and good public participation.

However, she says both those areas have been insufficient with regards to Koeberg.

Our view is that the information that was provided when we were told about the long-term extension of Koeberg was heavily censored and redacted.

Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - SAFCEI

She adds that Koeberg is an aging power station as it will be 40 years old next year and was built with technology from the 70s, so there would need to be a very good reason to extend its lifespan.

I am afraid the argument that we need that energy is actually not the case.

Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - SAFCEI

According to De Gasparis Koeberg has not been the most stable energy source as one or the other of the nuclear units at the power station has been offline for the last 18 months.

In addition to this she says to extend its life it will have to be taken off now.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com
Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

That means that right now at the most critical time that we need that energy it is offline.

Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - SAFCEI

She says it could make more sense to invest in safer and cheaper energy sources such as renewable energy.

Listen to the audio above for more.




© mihtiander/123rf.com

Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk

21 March 2023 10:52 AM

Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.

Bob, the green sea turtle is being released back into the wild in January 2023 after eight years at the Two Oceans Aquarium. Picture: Two Oceans Aquarium.

[UPDATE] Bob the green sea turtle heads for the (very) deep blue ocean

21 March 2023 9:39 AM

After more than 2 500km and 50 days of travelling along the continental shelf, Bob is now swimming into the deeper waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Image: 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

20 March 2023 5:36 PM

Companies have been selling customers' personal information.

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

EFF hang up a 'Ramaphosa must go' banner at Church Square during national shutdown on Monday, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

20 March 2023 1:41 PM

All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape's Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town's Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Kuils River residents worry about their health as steel mill 'poisons' air

20 March 2023 10:51 AM

Concerned residents of Kuils River have been raising the alarm for years about the impact of the local steel plant on air quality.

SAPS outside the Union Buildings on the day of the EFF's national shutdown, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?

20 March 2023 9:45 AM

The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?

Gavel. Picture: Supplied

National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment

20 March 2023 9:24 AM

Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: @geordinhl/Twitter

'Everything, so far, is running smoothly': Cape Town mayor on national shutdown

20 March 2023 8:43 AM

The City of Cape Town was granted an interdict against attempts to incite violence or disrupt operations with the EFF's shutdown.

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema

20 March 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

EFF hang up a 'Ramaphosa must go' banner at Church Square during national shutdown on Monday, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

20 March 2023 1:41 PM

All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the report of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate Igor Krokhmal before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via a video conference in Moscow, Russia, on 4 January 2023. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP

Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest

20 March 2023 12:34 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape's Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town's Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

Image posted on Facebook by Councillor JP Smith of tyres impounded by the City of Cape Town ahead of EFF National shutdown

City impounds 1000s of tyres ahead of EFF national shutdown on Monday

18 March 2023 7:29 PM

On Friday tyres were already set alight on Baden Powell Drive in an attempt to disrupt traffic flow, reports City of Cape Town Councillor JP Smith.

[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law

17 March 2023 5:46 PM

Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The DA's presiding officers on 15 March 2023 officially named the candidates for both its federal council and its executive ahead of the party's federal congress in Johannesburg in April. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News

Meet Lungile Phenyane - candidate contesting ALL DA federal leadership positions

17 March 2023 3:19 PM

Lungile Phenyane is doing the unexpected and is running for all leadership positions in the party.

Image by 702 - Julius Malema

[LISTEN] Malema: Mbalula's shutdown claims are 'illiteracy mixed with babbelaas'

17 March 2023 3:10 PM

EFF has confirmed that it will be taking to the streets in a planned national shutdown next Monday, 20 March.

Picture: Robert Pastryk from Pixabay

On this day in history 203 years ago, British settlers arrived in South Africa

17 March 2023 2:56 PM

On 17 March 1820 the first British settlers arrived on South Africa’s shores.

