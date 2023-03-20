Is expanding Koeberg's lifespan best solution to our energy woes?
Clarence Ford speaks with Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director of the Southern African Faith Communities' Environment Institute (SAFCEI)
-
Koeberg’s lifespan is set to end in July next year
-
The station will be 40 years old next year
-
De Gasparis says it could make more sense to invest in new energy rather that extending its life
The Koeberg power station was due to reach the end of its lifespan on 31 July 2024 but now there are plans to extend it another two decades.
De Gasparis argues that nuclear power stations are high risk, highly technical, expensive ventures and it is important with them to have transparency around safety and good public participation.
However, she says both those areas have been insufficient with regards to Koeberg.
Our view is that the information that was provided when we were told about the long-term extension of Koeberg was heavily censored and redacted.Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - SAFCEI
She adds that Koeberg is an aging power station as it will be 40 years old next year and was built with technology from the 70s, so there would need to be a very good reason to extend its lifespan.
I am afraid the argument that we need that energy is actually not the case.Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - SAFCEI
According to De Gasparis Koeberg has not been the most stable energy source as one or the other of the nuclear units at the power station has been offline for the last 18 months.
In addition to this she says to extend its life it will have to be taken off now.
That means that right now at the most critical time that we need that energy it is offline.Francesca de Gasparis, Executive Director - SAFCEI
She says it could make more sense to invest in safer and cheaper energy sources such as renewable energy.
Listen to the audio above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_158173091_koeberg-nuclear-power-station-on-a-hazy-day.html?vti=oebky01lche4zwxsqy-1-2
