The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema
The EFF's national shutdown on Monday is the lead on The Midday Report today. Mandy Wiener links up with EWN reporters nationally to get updates on how the shutdown is impacting regular folks on the ground.
Depending on where you are in the country, so far it seems the protests have been quiet and peaceful. EFF leader Julius Malema made his way to Sandton to address his supporters, stating that the national shutdown as a success and a testament to the "mighty EFF".
As we speak today, Sandton City has been closed down. There is no single shop in Sandton City that is open. Why? The mighty EFF does so without burning a building, without doing anything illegal. Doing everything to make sure that we stay on the message. What is the message? Load shedding. What is the message? Ramaphosa must go!Julius Malema, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters
Other key issues on The Midday Report today:
- Bosassa Liquidators, Cloete and Thomas Murray brazenly assassinated.
- Who are the 19 organisations that are challenging load shedding in court.
- Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Advocate Billy Downer and Journalist Karyn Maughan continues.
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members
This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.Read More
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed to be convinced that the ANC was also capable of looking after their interests.Read More
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule
The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits members in both his city and in the Free State for his reported new party.Read More
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar'
Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and would deal with it should investigations find President Ramaphosa guilty.Read More
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula
The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing.Read More
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.Read More
FF Plus submits bill requesting independence for 'West Capetonians'
The party wants the group to be recognised as a distinct people with the right to govern themselves within their geographical territory without interference from national government.Read More
‘All systems go’ for ANC WC elective conference, says spokesperson
The ANC in the Western Cape is set to hold its first elective conference since 2015 after limping from different interim leaders and convenors due to infighting.Read More
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'
While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.Read More