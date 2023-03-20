The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema





The EFF's national shutdown on Monday is the lead on The Midday Report today. Mandy Wiener links up with EWN reporters nationally to get updates on how the shutdown is impacting regular folks on the ground.

Depending on where you are in the country, so far it seems the protests have been quiet and peaceful. EFF leader Julius Malema made his way to Sandton to address his supporters, stating that the national shutdown as a success and a testament to the "mighty EFF".

As we speak today, Sandton City has been closed down. There is no single shop in Sandton City that is open. Why? The mighty EFF does so without burning a building, without doing anything illegal. Doing everything to make sure that we stay on the message. What is the message? Load shedding. What is the message? Ramaphosa must go! Julius Malema, President of the Economic Freedom Fighters

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Bosassa Liquidators, Cloete and Thomas Murray brazenly assassinated.

Who are the 19 organisations that are challenging load shedding in court.

Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Advocate Billy Downer and Journalist Karyn Maughan continues.

