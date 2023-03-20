Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest
Bongani Bingwa speaks with international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
A warrant has been issued for Putin’s arrest by the International Criminal Court
-
This is for the unlawful deportation of children
The ICC issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest, specifically for the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.
Despite this, over the weekend the Russian President paid a visit to Crimea and Mariupol.
Mariupol was a Ukrainian city that was devastated by Russia’s invasion and was retaken by Russia.
Vladimir Putin only seems to go to the bits that are not completely leveled, which is only a tiny bit of Mariupol, most of it is in ruins.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly called the arrest warrant a historic decision that will lead to a historic responsibility.
Russia is not a member of the ICC and is safe from arrest while he is in Russia.
