Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest

A warrant has been issued for Putin’s arrest by the International Criminal Court

This is for the unlawful deportation of children

The ICC issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest, specifically for the unlawful deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia.

Despite this, over the weekend the Russian President paid a visit to Crimea and Mariupol.

Mariupol was a Ukrainian city that was devastated by Russia’s invasion and was retaken by Russia.

Vladimir Putin only seems to go to the bits that are not completely leveled, which is only a tiny bit of Mariupol, most of it is in ruins. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Volodymyr Zelensky has reportedly called the arrest warrant a historic decision that will lead to a historic responsibility.

Russia is not a member of the ICC and is safe from arrest while he is in Russia.

