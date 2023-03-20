New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province. 26 June 2023 8:49 AM
Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC This comes after the Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million. 26 June 2023 8:15 AM
Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial d... 26 June 2023 7:14 AM
View all Local
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed... 26 June 2023 6:26 AM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago. 26 June 2023 10:34 AM
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet. 26 June 2023 10:14 AM
[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young. 26 June 2023 9:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Sport
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go beserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces' Wagner's public display of rebellion has made Putin’s regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power. 26 June 2023 9:20 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series

20 March 2023 12:22 PM
by AFP
Tags:
New Zealand cricket team
Sri Lanka cricket team

Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.

WELLINGTON - New Zealand claimed victory against Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs on Monday to secure a 2-0 Test series whitewash despite a late fightback from the visitors.

Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington. They were then bowled out for 358.

"It was nice to get the win finished off, especially as the weather forecast wasn't great, which is part of the reason why we asked for the follow on," said New Zealand captain Tim Southee.

"It's been a pleasing few weeks in the whites with a number of guys stepping up at different times," he added with New Zealand on three straight Test wins including last month's thrilling victory over England to level that series 1-1.

New Zealand stuck to their task after Dhananjaya de Silva launched a fightback on Monday, passing 3,000 Test runs before being caught on 98, missing a 10th Test century.

The home seamers had already sniffed victory when they broke his 76-run partnership with debutant wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka, who was caught just before the tea break.

The loss of de Silva signalled the end of the resistance - Sri Lanka lost their last three wickets for 40 runs as the tailenders were picked off.

Southee and New Zealand seamer Blair Tickner did most of the damage with three wickets apiece.

'REALLY DISAPPOINTING'

After Sri Lanka resumed the day on 113-2, New Zealand's pace attack offered no respite in the first over of Monday as Matt Henry's delivery saw Kane Williamson catch Kusal Mendis on 50.

The visitors were in danger of folding at 116-4 soon after when Angelo Mathews also walked having added just two runs from 44 balls.

De Silva slowed New Zealand's momentum in a partnership of 126 alongside Dinesh Chandimal in the first session, which ended when Tickner had Chandimal caught on 62 just before lunch.

De Silva maintained the resistance after the break by pairing up with Madushka, but their dismissals for no runs either side of tea left Sri Lanka still 98 runs short.

Kasun Rajitha took Sri Lanka past 350 runs with a four, a lucky edge that went past Michael Bracewell in the slips.

Bracewell made no mistake the second time with a diving catch to claim Lahiru Kumara's wicket off Southee.

Asitha Fernando survived a review after the ball clipped his trousers rather than his leg pad, but New Zealand sealed the victory when Rajitha was caught by Williamson, the hosts' top-scorer with a double century in the first innings.

"It's a really disappointing series for us. After doing really well in the first Test, we couldn't do anything better here," admitted Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne.

"We couldn't hold our line bowling which cost us and our batters couldn't get a big score, so those are areas we need to work on."


This article first appeared on EWN : New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series




20 March 2023 12:22 PM
by AFP
Tags:
New Zealand cricket team
Sri Lanka cricket team

More from Sport

Former professional footballer, Doctor Khumalo. Photo: 947

Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo!

26 June 2023 8:39 AM

The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Derrick Spencer, Stanton Fredericks, Robert Marawa, Jabu Mahlangu, Cyril Nzama and Brian Baloyi. Image: Supplied

Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi

24 June 2023 8:20 AM

Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this weekend in Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Free State Stars head coach Luc Eymael. Picture: @FreeStateStars/Twitter.

Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former football coach and player, Zinedine Zidane. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Oleg Dubyna

Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!

23 June 2023 9:06 AM

Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Singer Nadine and her partner, Derick Hougaard. Picture: Nadine/Facebook

Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma

22 June 2023 6:37 PM

He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba

21 June 2023 8:14 PM

Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open

21 June 2023 7:58 PM

Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion

20 June 2023 8:31 PM

The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims

20 June 2023 8:13 PM

The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Maritzburg United FC logo. Picture: Maritzburg United FC Facebook page.

'I have mixed feelings about the future of Maritzburg' - chairman Farouk Kadodia

20 June 2023 5:48 PM

Maritzburg United were relegated after 15 years in the Premiership.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young

Lifestyle

'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces'

World

EWN Highlights

Flood-affected WC farmers calculating cost of damage to infrastructure

26 June 2023 2:05 PM

ANC must sort itself out internally if it wants to challenge DA in WC - analyst

26 June 2023 1:58 PM

EMPD officers awarded bravery medal for risking lives in 2013 Wadeville shooting

26 June 2023 1:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA