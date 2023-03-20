Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10
PARIS - Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.
Spanish teenager Alcaraz cruised past Russian Daniil Medvedev in Sunday's final to retake top spot from Novak Djokovic who was missing Indian Wells due to being unvaccinated against Covid.
American Taylor Fritz dropped five spots to world number 10 after his title defence ended in the quarter-finals.
Nadal, who has been out injured since a second-round exit at the Australian Open, fell to 13th place.
The 22-time Grand Slam champion had previously been inside the top 10 since April 2005.
ATP top 20
-
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 7,420 pts (+1)
-
Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,160 (-1)
-
Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,770
-
Casper Ruud (NOR) 5,560
-
Daniil Medvedev 4,330 (+1)
-
Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,415 (+4)
-
Andrey Rublev 3,390
-
Holger Rune (DEN) 3,325
-
Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,065 (+2)
-
Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,975 (-5)
-
Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,925 (+2)
-
Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,815
-
Rafael Nadal (ESP) 2,715 (-4)
-
Frances Tiafoe (USA) 2,710 (+2)
-
Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,580 (-1)
-
Karen Khachanov 2,505 (-1)
-
Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP) 2,230
-
Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2,085
-
Tommy Paul (USA) 2,045
-
Borna Coric (CRO) 1,905
This article first appeared on EWN : Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10
Source : AFP
