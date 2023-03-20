Want to get an ex back? Here are 4 things to consider before making your choice

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province. 26 June 2023 8:49 AM
Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC This comes after the Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million. 26 June 2023 8:15 AM
Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial d... 26 June 2023 7:14 AM
View all Local
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed... 26 June 2023 6:26 AM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago. 26 June 2023 10:34 AM
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet. 26 June 2023 10:14 AM
[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young. 26 June 2023 9:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Sport
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go beserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces' Wagner's public display of rebellion has made Putin’s regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power. 26 June 2023 9:20 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance? The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa,... 20 June 2023 9:22 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Want to get an ex back? Here are 4 things to consider before making your choice

20 March 2023 3:07 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
#relationships

Is it a good idea? What has to change so that you don’t fall into the same patterns? We've got some specialist answers.

Sometimes, relationships and ex's are like movies - most of them get better after transforming into sequels or franchises.

But other times, it's best to leave ex's at scene one.

So, how do you know when to fight for that second take or roll the credits?

We've collated some specialist answers from online sources to help all potential relationship backsliders.

First things first, sex and relationship expert at Bumble says the first step is considering WHY you want them back...

Are you afraid that others are judging you for being single, and going back to an ex seems like an easy solution? Are you afraid you won't find someone else? If you truly want to consider getting back with an ex, it may work if the reason that you two broke up is no longer an issue. For example, if you originally ended things because you were in a long-distance relationship, but now live in the same city, it may be worth reconnecting. But if you want to reconnect out of fear, think again.

Shannon Boodram, Relationship and Sex Expert - Bumble

Boodram also said that you should ask yourself...

Is it the familiarity that you miss, or the value?

Shannon Boodram, Relationship and Sex Expert - Bumble

Boodram says that the latter is definitely worth fighting for.

Other sources suggest asking yourself:

• **Why did you break up? Be honest about how you felt with them - were you truly happy with them? **

• Are you idealising your former partner and/or the relationship?

• What has changed that makes you think things will be different this time around?

• What has your former partner done to become a more capable partner, since the breakup?

• If trust was broken on either end, can you rebuild it?

• Are you both willing to do the work it takes to repair what didn't work before?

If you're still here after answering those questions, the experts say - consider taking your ex back only if...

1) The relationship is fixable

Sometimes, time apart to allows for a fresh perspective to understand that your issues can be remedied without giving up because the love between you two is greater than the challenges you face.

Of course, if the issue is any kind of abuse, toxic behaviour, cheating and/or lying - you're better of healing.

2) You've both changed for the better

Remember: there's a reason why you broke up.

So, don't go back into things with relationship amnaesia.

Be honest about your time apart and the work you've both done to heal and overcome things that caused the break up in the first place.

3) You can rebuild trust

If your relationship ended because there was a lack of trust because of cheating and/or dishonesty - ensure there's genuine remorse for these actions, accountability, self-awareness, an apology, and changed behaviour.

It can be hard to continue with a partner you don't trust or that's hurt you deeply - if you both can't move past these feelings, a second chance is not recommended.

4) You're both willing to work to get back together

For a relationship to work, it needs both people to choose each other and want to make it work, everyday.

So, ensure you're both on the same page, knowing exactly what your role is in building a healthy, loving, and fun relationship.

Don't know where to start? Couple's therapy might be a great consideration.

Still here?

Congrats!

You might be getting back with your ex for the right reasons!

The experts at verywellmind online share these tips to make it happen:

• Take your time before reaching out

• Reach out slowly and intentionally - discuss getting back together, don't play games

• Have a trial period

• Ease back into things; don't force feelings or have unrealistic expectations

We hope these tips help get your baby back - healthy love is always worth fighting for.

Good luck to everyone rekindling that second chance with 'the one who got away'.

PS, let no one judge you, in the words of a music icon... the heart wants what it wants.

Want Selena Gomez GIFfrom Want GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : Want to get an ex back? Here are 4 things to consider before making your choice




20 March 2023 3:07 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
#relationships

More from Lifestyle

FILE: Julian Sands attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 4 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA/AFP

Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing

26 June 2023 10:34 AM

Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amasi

Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician

26 June 2023 10:14 AM

Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young

26 June 2023 9:41 AM

Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Decorex Cape Town Courtesy: Decorex/Facebook

Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend

24 June 2023 8:12 AM

Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stockbroker/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend

23 June 2023 5:01 PM

If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Masked Singer SA unveiled its panellist for the pilot season. Picture: Supplied/Screenshot from Twitter

The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show

23 June 2023 3:21 PM

The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA winner 'Siya N'. Picture: Supplied

Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins

23 June 2023 1:55 PM

Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pixabay.com

Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers

23 June 2023 12:59 PM

South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'

23 June 2023 11:42 AM

The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © vencavolrab78/123rf.com

Earn cash quickly for excess solar power sold to the City

23 June 2023 11:11 AM

Homes or businesses that have onsite renewable energy generation can benefit from lower electricity costs, here's how...

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young

Lifestyle

'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces'

World

EWN Highlights

Flood-affected WC farmers calculating cost of damage to infrastructure

26 June 2023 2:05 PM

ANC must sort itself out internally if it wants to challenge DA in WC - analyst

26 June 2023 1:58 PM

EMPD officers awarded bravery medal for risking lives in 2013 Wadeville shooting

26 June 2023 1:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA