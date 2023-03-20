Want to get an ex back? Here are 4 things to consider before making your choice





Sometimes, relationships and ex's are like movies - most of them get better after transforming into sequels or franchises.

But other times, it's best to leave ex's at scene one.

So, how do you know when to fight for that second take or roll the credits?

We've collated some specialist answers from online sources to help all potential relationship backsliders.

First things first, sex and relationship expert at Bumble says the first step is considering WHY you want them back...

Are you afraid that others are judging you for being single, and going back to an ex seems like an easy solution? Are you afraid you won't find someone else? If you truly want to consider getting back with an ex, it may work if the reason that you two broke up is no longer an issue. For example, if you originally ended things because you were in a long-distance relationship, but now live in the same city, it may be worth reconnecting. But if you want to reconnect out of fear, think again. Shannon Boodram, Relationship and Sex Expert - Bumble

Boodram also said that you should ask yourself...

Is it the familiarity that you miss, or the value? Shannon Boodram, Relationship and Sex Expert - Bumble

Boodram says that the latter is definitely worth fighting for.

Other sources suggest asking yourself:

• **Why did you break up? Be honest about how you felt with them - were you truly happy with them? **

• Are you idealising your former partner and/or the relationship?

• What has changed that makes you think things will be different this time around?

• What has your former partner done to become a more capable partner, since the breakup?

• If trust was broken on either end, can you rebuild it?

• Are you both willing to do the work it takes to repair what didn't work before?

If you're still here after answering those questions, the experts say - consider taking your ex back only if...

1) The relationship is fixable

Sometimes, time apart to allows for a fresh perspective to understand that your issues can be remedied without giving up because the love between you two is greater than the challenges you face.

Of course, if the issue is any kind of abuse, toxic behaviour, cheating and/or lying - you're better of healing.

2) You've both changed for the better

Remember: there's a reason why you broke up.

So, don't go back into things with relationship amnaesia.

Be honest about your time apart and the work you've both done to heal and overcome things that caused the break up in the first place.

3) You can rebuild trust

If your relationship ended because there was a lack of trust because of cheating and/or dishonesty - ensure there's genuine remorse for these actions, accountability, self-awareness, an apology, and changed behaviour.

It can be hard to continue with a partner you don't trust or that's hurt you deeply - if you both can't move past these feelings, a second chance is not recommended.

4) You're both willing to work to get back together

For a relationship to work, it needs both people to choose each other and want to make it work, everyday.

So, ensure you're both on the same page, knowing exactly what your role is in building a healthy, loving, and fun relationship.

Don't know where to start? Couple's therapy might be a great consideration.

Still here?

Congrats!

You might be getting back with your ex for the right reasons!

The experts at verywellmind online share these tips to make it happen:

• Take your time before reaching out

• Reach out slowly and intentionally - discuss getting back together, don't play games

• Have a trial period

• Ease back into things; don't force feelings or have unrealistic expectations

We hope these tips help get your baby back - healthy love is always worth fighting for.

Good luck to everyone rekindling that second chance with 'the one who got away'.

PS, let no one judge you, in the words of a music icon... the heart wants what it wants.

This article first appeared on KFM : Want to get an ex back? Here are 4 things to consider before making your choice