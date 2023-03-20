National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu
Mandy Wiener interviews Trevor Shaku, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Spokesperson.
Trade union federation Saftu has united with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in their call for a nationwide protest today (Monday) to demand that the government addresses the many problems that the country is facing, including its leadership.
Shaku says that Saftu members are experiencing a sense of unity on the ground, as they've chanted with other organisations, and have protected members of other organisations, specifically that of the EFF.
There is that spirit of unity which is prevailing on the ground at the current moment.Trevor Shaku, Spokesperson – South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU)
This article first appeared on 702 : National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members
This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.Read More
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed to be convinced that the ANC was also capable of looking after their interests.Read More
