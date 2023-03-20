National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu





Mandy Wiener interviews Trevor Shaku, South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Spokesperson.

Trade union federation Saftu has united with the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in their call for a nationwide protest today (Monday) to demand that the government addresses the many problems that the country is facing, including its leadership.

Shaku says that Saftu members are experiencing a sense of unity on the ground, as they've chanted with other organisations, and have protected members of other organisations, specifically that of the EFF.

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

There is that spirit of unity which is prevailing on the ground at the current moment. Trevor Shaku, Spokesperson – South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU)

