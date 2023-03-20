8 ways to deal with people that you don't like
It is unlikely that you’ll always be able to avoid the people you don’t like.
Be it a co-worker, neighbour or even a family member, no one's perfect.
But not every interaction needs to end badly.
You can get through these interactions without a major problem by taking proactive measures that will not only help you get along with them but also try to maintain a more positive outlook.
Here are eight tips for dealing with people you don’t like:
Keep the interaction brief, if possible
When it comes to dealing with someone you don’t like, keeping it brief is always the best option.
The longer you’re around this person, the more irritated you’re likely to become.
Verbalise your boundaries
Know how much you are willing to take and don’t be afraid to communicate your boundaries.
Figuring how much you can tolerate before loosing your cool can help defuse a situation before it turns explosive.
Know when to walk away
While you can make an effort to try every trick in the book, sometimes there is nothing you can do but walk away from the situation.
Instead of abruptly walking away, try to be polite about it, restate your boundaries and excuse yourself.
Look at the situation from their perspective
Consider why the other person acts the way they do.
Could they be unaware that their behaviour annoys you? Do they have a good reason for doing those things?
Looking at the situation from the other person’s perspective may help you realise that they might not be to blame.
Try not to take things personally
Sometimes a person will intentionally pick on you, but it many cases, most won’t go out of their way to upset you.
The other person may not mean for you to take their actions as a personal insult.
Remember that they’re only human, just like you
No one is perfect, everyone has some characteristics about them that many annoy others – you included.
When you have to be around another person, be honest and ask yourself why you are so bothered.
Look for the positives
You will very seldom come across someone with no redeeming qualities.
Even if the positive qualities person possess are buried under layers of unpleasantness, identify at least one or two positives and focus on those traits.
You might come to appreciate the other person better.
Kill them with kindness
Greet them warmly, flash a bright smile and aim to be as pleasant and cordial as you can.
You never know, treating this person with kindness may just change the dynamic you have with them.
This article first appeared on 947 : 8 ways to deal with people that you don't like
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/smiley-emoticon-anger-angry-2979107/
