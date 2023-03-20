New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments
John Maytham interviews Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.
- Newly proposed golf rule would roll back the distances that golf balls can fly at elite tournaments
- There has been a mixed reaction from professional golfers
- The implementation of the rule would impact golf ball manufacturing companies
The R&A and United States Golf Association (USGA) held a press conference on Tuesday to announce their proposals that golfers hit the ball shorter distances at elite tournaments.
Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor weighs in:
- The proposed rule is to reduce the distance in which top-level pros can hit the golf ball, as a means to protect the course – some courses are becoming obsolete
- The challenging element in golf has diminished – golf ball technology has progressed too far
- Golfers have come out saying that the new rule is 'ridiculous'
- On the other hand, it could bring back golfers that have the craft, but not enough power
- Golf ball manufacturing companies such as Titleist had said that they weren't consulted in the decision-making process – companies alike will now need to research and manufacture new golf ball technology
Golf's got enough problems at the moment.Craig Ray, Sports Editor – Daily Maverick
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71821023_golf.html
More from Sport
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo!
The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi
Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this weekend in Kwa-Zulu Natal.Read More
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job
Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ronnie Gabriel.Read More
Happy 51st birthday, Zinedine Zidane!
Professional player turned coach Zinedine Zidane is a legend of legends.Read More
Former Springbok flyhalf Derick Hougaard wakes up after two weeks in coma
He's been in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria with respiratory pneumonia.Read More
'I’m concerned about the governance of SA Football Association' - Ria Ledwaba
Ledwaba was in the running for the SAFA presidency last year, but lost out to incumbent president, Dr Danny Jordaan.Read More
Kgothatso Montjane shares the story behind her victory at the French Open
Montjane became the first South African woman to win a French Open title since Tanya Harford and Rosalyn Fairbank's victory in 1981.Read More
SA tennis star Donald Ramphadi opens up about becoming a French Open champion
The quad player became the first South African in both able-bodied and wheelchair category to win at Roland Garros since David Adams in 2000.Read More
Royal AM reject FIFA ruling regarding Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic's claims
The Serbian reported the KZN side to the global governing body after he was fired in October 2022, just two months into a two-year contract.Read More