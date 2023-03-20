What is neurofibromatosis? Neurologist explains
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with neurologist Comfort Shaba.
-
Neurofibromatosis is genetic
-
There is no cure but it can be treated
-
There are three types of neurofibromatosis
There are three different types of neurofibromatosis, with NF1 being the most common and usually diagnosed in childhood, whereas the other two - NF2 and schwannomatosis – are usually diagnosed in early adulthood.
All three types of this condition can lead to the development of tumors, both benign and malignant.
Usually those with NF1 will present with cafe au lait spots, which are light flat patches of skin, freckling and scoliosis, which will help a medical practitioner to make a clinical diagnosis.
To diagnose NF2 and schwannomatosis usually a doctor will do an MRI of your brain which can show the development of tumors.
Other symptoms of NF2 also include progressive hearing loss and dizziness.
If you have a family history of any type of neurofibromatosis you are more likely to have this condition.
According to Shaba this is a very rare condition that only affects roughly one in 25 000 people.
As this is a genetic condition it cannot be prevented or cured, but there are treatments available.
What we look at is to improve the quality of life for our patients.Comfort Shaba, Neurologist
The treatment can be surgery to remove tumors, chemotherapy, or radiation.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on 702 : What is neurofibromatosis? Neurologist explains
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_36768647_a-doctor.html
More from Lifestyle
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing
Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago.Read More
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician
Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet.Read More
[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young
Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young.Read More
Top Picks: Things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend
Tired of being stuck in the house during the cold, wet weather? Here's how to make the most of your weekend.Read More
[LISTEN] Podcast, movie and TV recommendations for you this weekend
If you are looking for something to watch or listen to this weekend, here is your perfect guide.Read More
The Masked Singer: Everything YOU need to know about the mystery show
The Masked Singer South Africa premiered on 3 June and if you have any questions about the show, here are the answers.Read More
Deal or No Deal SA impacts ordinary South Africans with life-changing wins
Deal or No Deal SA has impacted the lives of South Africans with R2 million in winnings.Read More
Study reveals SA is home to the most dangerous drivers
South Africa is the country with the highest fatal road accidents overall across both genders, a study shows.Read More
[WATCH] Encounters Festival is BACK with must-see 'films of the moment'
The festival runs from 22 June until 2 July 2023. Here's where to attend...Read More