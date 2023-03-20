[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act
Pippa Hudson interviews Reggie Ngcobo, Spokesperson for the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, under which the Deeds Office falls, and Wendy Tembedza, Partner at Webber Wentzel law firm.
- Companies have been selling customers' personal information
- This goes against the POPI Act
- Prior to telemarketers phoning to sell market a product, they first need your permission
Earlier this week Pippa received a phone call from a listener explaining how an insurance company reached out to her and proceeded to cite some of the her personal information.
After enquiring about where they received her personal information, the insurance company said that they obtained it from the Deeds Office, and even let the caller know the last time she bought a property.
Ngcobo says that the Deeds Office does not sell personal information, nor do they keep personal information of their customers, such as their phone numbers.
The only information that's required when registering a house is the clients name, surname, ID number, property details and date of sale, he adds.
We don't keep any other information.Reggie Ngcobo, Spokesperson – Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
We don't give out such information, nor to sell it to any person who wants information.Reggie Ngcobo, Spokesperson – Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development
Tembedza, a lawyer, agrees with Ngcobo, adding that the Personal Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) regulates the processing of personal information, including cell phone numbers.
I doubt that that information would come from the Deeds Office if they're processing it as they're mandated to do.Wendy Tembedza – Partner at Webber Wentzel law firm
While the Deeds Office isn't selling personal information, Tembedza says that there are companies that are, and they need to be closely scrutinized.
She says that because of POPIs strict laws, it changes the way in which companies can market to individuals.
Firstly, companies may only market to existing customers, and secondly, they may only market to you once you have given your permission, which provides additional protection, she adds.
Selling of data in the traditional way that's been happening is likely going to be outlawed because of how strictly POPI is around managing details and marketing.Wendy Tembedza – Partner at Webber Wentzel law firm
