Cloete Murray murder: 'Sometimes it's about revenge' – Criminologist





John Maytham interviews criminologist and political scientist, Guy Lamb.

Murray died in Johannesburg over the weekend along with his 28-year-old son.

The reason for the shooting remains unknown

The gunmen remain unknown

Cloete Murray, a South African accountant who was investigating high-level corruption cases was shot along with his son Thomas in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Reports say that 28-year-old Thomas died on the scene, while his father died in hospital.

RELATED: Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son die after Midrand shooting

While this is still an ongoing investigation, criminologist weighs in:

Murray has worked with controversial entities and people who are connected to the 'underworld', where violence has been used to manage disputes

This case is similar to South African artist, AKA's assassination in terms of hitmen monitoring their target, with adequate resources and money

If you're an individual that has had their resources liquidated, you may want revenge

Securing convictions would require a high level of evidence and if it's a professional hitman, securing evidence will be difficult

The list of potential suspects are very long. Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Political Scientist

It's not necessarily just about trying to stop an investigation, sometimes it's about revenge. Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Political Scientist

The assassinations are showing that organised crime and organised criminal groups are gaining a lot more momentum in South Africa. Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Political Scientist

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.