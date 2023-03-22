Cloete Murray murder: 'Sometimes it's about revenge' – Criminologist
John Maytham interviews criminologist and political scientist, Guy Lamb.
- Murray died in Johannesburg over the weekend along with his 28-year-old son.
- The reason for the shooting remains unknown
- The gunmen remain unknown
Cloete Murray, a South African accountant who was investigating high-level corruption cases was shot along with his son Thomas in Johannesburg on Sunday.
Reports say that 28-year-old Thomas died on the scene, while his father died in hospital.
RELATED: Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and son die after Midrand shooting
While this is still an ongoing investigation, criminologist weighs in:
- Murray has worked with controversial entities and people who are connected to the 'underworld', where violence has been used to manage disputes
- This case is similar to South African artist, AKA's assassination in terms of hitmen monitoring their target, with adequate resources and money
- If you're an individual that has had their resources liquidated, you may want revenge
- Securing convictions would require a high level of evidence and if it's a professional hitman, securing evidence will be difficult
The list of potential suspects are very long.Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Political Scientist
It's not necessarily just about trying to stop an investigation, sometimes it's about revenge.Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Political Scientist
The assassinations are showing that organised crime and organised criminal groups are gaining a lot more momentum in South Africa.Guy Lamb, Criminologist and Political Scientist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
More from Local
Glitch with Sars IT upgrade causes customs backlog at ports, national borders
Daily Maverick contributor Ed Stoddard gives an update on the situation at ports - on The Money ShowRead More
As SA continues to bleed jobs, how are govt employment programmes helping?
Formal employment dropped in the Q1 of 2023, with 21 000 jobs lost. Dr Kate Philip from the Presidential Employment Stimulus discusses the role that special employment programmes are playing in a difficult context.Read More
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban
Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city.Read More
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape
Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.Read More
SA Weather Service issues thunderstorm warning amid flooding mop up in the WC
The province has been hit by heavy rainfall that has resulted in severe flooding that has damaged road infrastructure and left residents destitute.Read More
Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA
Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sector and the economy in the country.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage
All the news you need to know.Read More
6 years after devastating fires, what came of the re-blocking in Imizamo Yethu?
"It only happened in one area and then it stopped because of all the court cases", Samkelo Krweqe, Sanco leader in Imizamo Yethu.Read More