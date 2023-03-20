Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health





John Barker, son of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker speaks to Robert Marawa about his father's health.

John Barker, son of legendary Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker says seeing his father’s condition deteriorate has been tough on the whole family.

Clive, who led Bafana to AFCON glory in 1996 and World Cup qualification in 1998 was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. LBD is a form of dementia that affects a person’s ability to think, reason, and process information.

Speaking to Robert Marawa on #MSW, John gave an update on his father’s condition and the toll that it has taken on the family.

It’s been a rough period for the family especially as we are all in different parts of the country. He has been moved out of the ICU and into to the general ward, but it’s something that will definitely take its toll on him physically and mentally. He is a fighter and always has been so hopefully he will be around for much longer. John Barker, Son of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

He is the most positive person in the world and it doesn’t matter what happens to him, he is still trying to make other people better even in his current situation. It's emotional for all of us because this is a hectic disease that ravages the body pretty quickly and its sad to see someone who has been such a brilliant coach, father and person deteriorate the way he has. John Barker, Son of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker at the South African Football Associations meeting on 23 October 2009. Taurai Maduna/ Eyewitness News.

John, who himself is an award-winning filmmaker, also revealed that he hopes to put together a documentary about the “golden era” of Bafana Bafana between 1994 and 1998.

There are so many great sports stories in South Africa and we don’t tell enough of them. We are writing it at the moment and trying to raise funds because that was one of the great African teams of all time in that period. Those guys should be celebrated because many of them were plying their trade in big European teams and inspired so many people. Hopefully we can get that done in the next year” John Barker - Son of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker.

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on 947 : Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health