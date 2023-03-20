EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tshidi Madia, Politics Editor at EWN and Cas Coovadia, CEO at Business Unity SA.

Enforcement agencies were deployed to monitor the party's nationwide shutdown.

3 000 SANDF soldiers were deployed to maintain law and order during the shutdown.

There were no major incidents of violence reported.

The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) much anticipated 'National Shutdown' took place on Monday, as party members called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

The shutdown was marked by a heavy police presence, with enforcement agencies monitoring proceedings, which included 3 000 SANDF soldiers deployed to maintain law and order during the march.

The EFF members gathered in several of the country's major metros, including Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

It was not the turnout that most people expected, and it was much more peaceful than what was anticipated in the lead up.

EFF leader Julius Malema address national shutdown participants at Church Square in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Their attempts to shutdown the country did not necessarily workout as well as they had hoped. Tshidi Madia, Politics Editor - EWN

I'd never seen Julius [Malema] speak to journalists after a gathering like this. I've seen large EFF gatherings, where he finishes off and he's swept away....that also told you, that actually this did not go his way. Tshidi Madia, Politics Editor - EWN

It's counter intuitive to say we have an unemployment problem, and w need to do something about it...so we close the economy down for the day. That certainly doesn't address the unemployment problem. Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

It [EFF shutdown] doesn't address the energy issue and the loadshedding issue... Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

