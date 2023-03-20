EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

Streaming issues? Report here
clarence-thumbnailjpg clarence-thumbnailjpg
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Flood-hit Citrusdal preparing for more rain this week The town is one of the worst affected areas by recent floods in the province. 26 June 2023 8:49 AM
Police probing origin & destination of cocaine found in empty container in EC This comes after the Border police at the Port of Ngqura in the Eastern Cape seized 32 blocks of cocaine worth over R12 million. 26 June 2023 8:15 AM
Ramokgopa: Eskom eyes plan for private sector to build new generation capacity Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that there was a clear need for more capacity, however, due to Eskom’s financial d... 26 June 2023 7:14 AM
View all Local
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
Ramaphosa: ANC must convince people in WC it is capable of serving their needs African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters in the Western Cape needed... 26 June 2023 6:26 AM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME) Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it. 22 June 2023 10:05 PM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion. 22 June 2023 8:17 PM
View all Business
Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago. 26 June 2023 10:34 AM
Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet. 26 June 2023 10:14 AM
[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young. 26 June 2023 9:41 AM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Sport
Experience the magic of Disney's 100 years at Grand West The magic of Disney is being bought the Grand Arena in the form of Disney100 “The Concert” between 7 - 9 July 2023. Sara-Jayne ch... 25 June 2023 12:00 PM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go beserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces' Wagner's public display of rebellion has made Putin’s regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power. 26 June 2023 9:20 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Ugandans avoiding HIV clinics in fear of draconian anti-LGBTQ laws Uganda has recently introduced one of the harshest anti-LGBTQ laws in the world, and it is already having serious consequences. 9 June 2023 3:44 PM
View all Africa
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad "Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout. 21 June 2023 8:16 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

20 March 2023 7:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
National shutdown
Cas Coovadia
Business Unity South Africa
Economic Freedom Fighers
Tshidi Madia

The national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday was marked by a heavy police presence across the country.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Tshidi Madia, Politics Editor at EWN and Cas Coovadia, CEO at Business Unity SA.

  • Enforcement agencies were deployed to monitor the party's nationwide shutdown.

  • 3 000 SANDF soldiers were deployed to maintain law and order during the shutdown.

  • There were no major incidents of violence reported.

The Economic Freedom Fighters' (EFF) much anticipated 'National Shutdown' took place on Monday, as party members called for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

The shutdown was marked by a heavy police presence, with enforcement agencies monitoring proceedings, which included 3 000 SANDF soldiers deployed to maintain law and order during the march.

The EFF members gathered in several of the country's major metros, including Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria.

It was not the turnout that most people expected, and it was much more peaceful than what was anticipated in the lead up.

EFF leader Julius Malema address national shutdown participants at Church Square in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
EFF leader Julius Malema address national shutdown participants at Church Square in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Their attempts to shutdown the country did not necessarily workout as well as they had hoped.

Tshidi Madia, Politics Editor - EWN

I'd never seen Julius [Malema] speak to journalists after a gathering like this. I've seen large EFF gatherings, where he finishes off and he's swept away....that also told you, that actually this did not go his way.

Tshidi Madia, Politics Editor - EWN

It's counter intuitive to say we have an unemployment problem, and w need to do something about it...so we close the economy down for the day. That certainly doesn't address the unemployment problem.

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

It [EFF shutdown] doesn't address the energy issue and the loadshedding issue...

Cas Coovadia, CEO - Business Unity SA

Listen to the audio for more.




20 March 2023 7:55 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
National shutdown
Cas Coovadia
Business Unity South Africa
Economic Freedom Fighers
Tshidi Madia

More from Business

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: VIN JD on Pixabay

US national employs 30 SAns for 10 years, but Home Affairs wants him out

21 June 2023 10:08 PM

The Department of Home Affairs has rejected a permanent residence application by a US-born entrepreneur living legally in South Africa for more than ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @ andron19821982/123rf.com

Inflation eases again in May, to a 13-month low

21 June 2023 7:32 PM

Annual consumer price inflation slowed to 6.3% in May from 6.8% in April.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Eskom's head office at Megawatt Park in Johannesburg. Picture: Eyewitness News

NCOP passes Eskom Debt Relief Bill

21 June 2023 1:16 PM

On Wednesday, the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) voted in favour of the passing of the bill that will see the National Revenue Fund provide debt relief for Eskom to the value of R254 billion over the next three financial years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing

Lifestyle

[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young

Lifestyle

'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces'

World

EWN Highlights

ANC interim WC committee convenor Kalako explains why he declined his nomination

26 June 2023 2:54 PM

Flood-affected WC farmers calculating cost of damage to infrastructure

26 June 2023 2:05 PM

ANC must sort itself out internally if it wants to challenge DA in WC - analyst

26 June 2023 1:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA