Murray Murders: Exposing corruption in South Africa will get you killed
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group.
-
Murray (50) worked as an insolvency practitioner for the Sechaba Trust.
-
His work in the liquidation of Bosasa is strongly linked to the reason behind the murders.
-
Bosasa has been in liquidation since 2019.
Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray, and his son Thomas were murdered in what appears to be a targeted assassination.
Murray (50) worked as an insolvency practitioner for the Sechaba Trust, a company that was hired as a liquidator for Bosasa.
Thomas (28) was employed as a legal advisor at the same firm.
The incident took place near the New Road off-ramp on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon.
Bosasa has been in liquidation since February 2019, following revelations in the Zondo Commission of Enquiry into State Capture which implicated several Bosasa senior executives in alleged corruption.
The murder of the Murrays is similar to the 2021 murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who was gunned down outside her home after she exposed corruption in the Gauteng Health Department.
Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka revealed in her book, Magda: My Journey, how she had to flee South Africa in 2017, fearing for the safety of her family prior to the leak of incriminating information about the Gupta's control of South Africa.
When I read about the Murrays, I did have memories about what it was like to receive death threats, first-of-all, and then to have to have bodyguards, and to live with protection around you all the time.Magda Wierzycka, chair - Sygnia Group
...any liquidator, involved in any serious case of corruption particularly if it involves, potentially senior political figures, will genuinely think twice about taking on these cases.Magda Wierzycka, chair - Sygnia Group
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Business
Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist
Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production.Read More
BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in'
The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa.Read More
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.Read More
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing
Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a concern says an economist.Read More
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.Read More
Tencent releases weak earnings report, profits down 16%
The Naspers/Prosus-owned Chinese behemoth released a weak earnings report on Wednesday.Read More
Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding
Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding.Read More
UK government lifts 3-year ban on Bain & Company
The UK was the first Western nation to impose a ban on the consulting firm after it emerged that it had a hand in compromising the South African Revenue Service.Read More
Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses
Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.Read More