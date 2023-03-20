Streaming issues? Report here
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Views and News with Clarence Ford
09:00 - 12:00
Murray Murders: Exposing corruption in South Africa will get you killed

20 March 2023 9:47 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cloete Murray
Bosasa

Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and his son were shot and killed in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday in an apparent hit.

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Magda Wierzycka, chair at Sygnia Group.

  • Murray (50) worked as an insolvency practitioner for the Sechaba Trust.

  • His work in the liquidation of Bosasa is strongly linked to the reason behind the murders.

  • Bosasa has been in liquidation since 2019.

Insolvency practitioner Cloete Murray, and his son Thomas were murdered in what appears to be a targeted assassination.

Murray (50) worked as an insolvency practitioner for the Sechaba Trust, a company that was hired as a liquidator for Bosasa.

Thomas (28) was employed as a legal advisor at the same firm.

The incident took place near the New Road off-ramp on the N1 in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon.

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.
Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

Bosasa has been in liquidation since February 2019, following revelations in the Zondo Commission of Enquiry into State Capture which implicated several Bosasa senior executives in alleged corruption.

The murder of the Murrays is similar to the 2021 murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who was gunned down outside her home after she exposed corruption in the Gauteng Health Department.

Businesswoman Magda Wierzycka revealed in her book, Magda: My Journey, how she had to flee South Africa in 2017, fearing for the safety of her family prior to the leak of incriminating information about the Gupta's control of South Africa.

When I read about the Murrays, I did have memories about what it was like to receive death threats, first-of-all, and then to have to have bodyguards, and to live with protection around you all the time.

Magda Wierzycka, chair - Sygnia Group

...any liquidator, involved in any serious case of corruption particularly if it involves, potentially senior political figures, will genuinely think twice about taking on these cases.

Magda Wierzycka, chair - Sygnia Group

Listen to the audio for more.




20 March 2023 9:47 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cloete Murray
Bosasa

