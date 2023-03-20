How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success





Bruce Whitfield speaks to Didi Deane, co-founder at POPCO Ice Cream.

POPCO was launched in 2018.

It's healthier alternative popsicle is available in over 20 health-conscious flavours.

It's halaal, kosher and free from concentrates, pastes, colourants and flavourants.

When you see a gap in the market....you fill it!

That's exactly what Didi and Tim Deane did when they discovered a healthier alternative to popsicles while travelling abroad.

Following extensive research, took the leap and started POPCO.

POPCO popsicles are made with fresh, natural ingredients using no artificial colourants or preservatives, making them 100% Natural.

Didi says they have a simple plan with what they want to achieve with their business.

We want to focus on building something which is unique and different. It's all about being completely all-natural. Didi Deane, co-founder at POPCO Ice Cream

Our pops are beautiful to look at, hand-crafted individually. But they're all-natural. Better for you, lower calories, lower sugar, no artificial ingredients. Didi Deane, co-founder at POPCO Ice Cream

