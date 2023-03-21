[UPDATE] Bob the green sea turtle heads for the (very) deep blue ocean





Bob spent eight years in rehab and was released into the wild in January 2023.

The green sea turtle swam more than 2 500km over the last 50 days.

He recently swam into deeper waters of 3 000m for the first time since his release.

Since his release back into the wild, Bob the green sea turtle has impressed beyond expectation.

Following his release into waters off the KwaZulu-Natal coast in late January 2023, Bob has covered more than 2 500km in about 50 days of travelling along the continental shelf, seemingly heading back towards Cape Town where he spent eight years in rehabilitation at the Two Oceans Aquarium.

In his latest extraordinary feat, Bob entered really deep waters for the first time, transitioning from a water depth of 600 metres to over 3 000 metres.

Bob the turtle being released into the Indian Ocean. Picture: Supplied.

The turtle rehabilitation team based at the Two Oceans Aquarium continues to track Bob since his release, monitoring his movements in order to keep tabs on his progress following his recovery.

The team found that Bob is choosing the best spots even in deeper water, enjoying 22-degree temperatures and following the surface currents at about 1.11 m/s.

Initially hugging the coastline, Bob stuck to the edge of the Agulhas Bank, a shallow part of the southern African continental shelf where the Atlantic and Indian oceans converge.

Its nutrient-rich water attract lots of fish so, it's no surprise to see Bob there.

Bob's movement's tracked via an acoustic tag. Picture: Two Oceans Aquarium.

The rehab team will continue to track Bob, thanks to a sophisticated acoustic tag, which can monitor his whereabouts as long as he remains close to the coastline from Cape Point, all the way to Ponta do Ouro in Mozambique.

These tags are operated by the South African Institute for Aquatic Biodiversity’s (SAIAB) Acoustic Tracking Array Platform (ATAP) programme,

There are over 200 such acoustic receivers along the South African coastline, with Bob swimming past over 20 of these receivers off the KwaZulu-Natal coastline, capturing his transmissions as he cruised by.

Let's see where Bob heads to next and what interesting stories his deep blue adventure brings.

Scroll to the top to listen to the audio to hear more about Bob (Skip to 9:05)