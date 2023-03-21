Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk
Pippa Hudson speaks to Lize-Mari Erasmus, a former master's student in the department of agriculture at the University of Pretoria.
-
This is the first study of its kind in South Africa to investigate the influence of classical music on the stress levels and milk production of cows.
-
Erasmus’ MSc studies allowed her to combine her two passions - music and animals.
-
Nine Holstein cows were divided into three groups of three, and over the course of four months, each group was exposed to three treatments.
As a human, classical music from composers like Bach, Mozart or Beethoven will almost certainly have you feeling relaxed, breathing a little deeper and just a tiny bit calmer.
But what would happen if you played a piece of classical music to animals? It’s a question our next guest wondered about, so much so that she decided to make it the subject of her master's research.
Lize-Mari Erasmus is a former master's student in the department of Agriculture (Animal Science) at the University of Pretoria, who prior to embarking on her studies in animal science, completed a Bachelor of Music (MSc) degree.
Erasmus’ MSc studies allowed her to combine her two passions - music and animals.
She is currently a PhD student at the University of Pretoria.
Hers is the first study of its kind in South Africa to investigate the influence of classical music on the stress levels and milk production of cows.
In order to oversee the experimental phase of her project, Erasmus spent four months at Innovation Africa at the University of Pretoria's Future Africa Institute, where a herd of Holstein cows are kept.
During her study in 2021, nine Holstein cows were divided into three groups of three, and over the course of four months, each group was exposed to three treatments. One group of animals was exposed to classical music every day for 24 hours wherever they were on the farm, another group wasn’t exposed to any music at all and in the third group, the cows heard classical music only when they were being milked.
The findings?
Up to two litres more milk per milking session were obtained from the cows when they were constantly surrounded by music all day and night.
...having the musical background that I had and the love that I have for animals kind of feels like a natural question to ponder about.Lize-Mari Erasmus, PhD Student - University of Pretoria
Especially knowing the effect that music had on me while I was studying it, I just wondered.Lize-Mari Erasmus, PhD Student - University of Pretoria
I had such a love for the Holstein cows, they kind of became my target for this study.Lize-Mari Erasmus, PhD Student - University of Pretoria
Listen to the audio for more.
