Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
ICC arrest warrant for Putin: Will SA nab him when he comes here in August? The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin. 22 March 2023 12:29 PM
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown. 22 March 2023 12:15 PM
Cloete Murray murder: 'Sometimes it's about revenge' – Criminologist If you're an individual who has had their resources liquidated, you may want revenge, says criminologist Guy Lamb. 22 March 2023 11:31 AM
View all Local
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
View all Politics
Tencent releases weak earnings report, profits down 16% The Naspers/Prosus-owned Chinese behemoth released a weak earnings report on Wednesday. 22 March 2023 12:04 PM
Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding. 22 March 2023 8:03 AM
UK government lifts 3-year ban on Bain & Company The UK was the first Western nation to impose a ban on the consulting firm after it emerged that it had a hand in compromising the... 22 March 2023 6:41 AM
View all Business
Can you speak Gen Z? Be honest now, how many Gen Z slang terms on this list do you REALLY know the meaning of? 22 March 2023 12:41 PM
[TEARJERKER] Student struggles to read speech. Gets help from kind friend This will melt your heart. A student from Laerskool Laeveld in Mpumalanga has difficulty reading a speech until he gets help. 22 March 2023 11:47 AM
Rock cairns: why this rock stacking practice is not as harmless as you think The practice of rock cairning or stacking rocks has become popular around the world, but it can have ecological consequences. 22 March 2023 11:38 AM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
It's raining, it's pouring: 3 movies and series to watch this rainy weekend Our resident film reviewer chats to Lester Kiewit about the latest must-watch movies and series. 17 March 2023 3:38 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment Donald Trump claimed that he would be arrested over hush money paid to a porn star in 2016. 22 March 2023 7:14 AM
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
View all World
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day

21 March 2023 10:06 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Constitution
Democracy
anti-apartheid activist
Human Rights Day commemoration
Sharpville

It's a public holiday, so while we enjoy the time off, let's also remember the meaning behind Human Rights Day.

Public holidays come and go, so before this one goes... here's what we need to remember and commemorate:

1) The 1960 Sharpeville Massacre

On 21 March 1960, the community of Sharpeville and Langa townships, like their fellow compatriots across the country, embarked on a march against pass laws.

The apartheid police shot and killed 69 anti-apartheid protesters in Sharpeville.

The tragedy came to be known as the 'Sharpeville Massacre' - exposing the apartheid government’s deliberate violation of human rights to the world.

When South Africa held its first democratic elections in April 1994, with Nelson Mandela elected as its first democratic president - 21 March, AKA, 'Human Rights Day' was officially proclaimed a public holiday.

2) Human Rights Day reinforces our commitment to the Bill of Rights in our Constitution

This day aims to commemorate and honour those who fought and died for our liberation and the rights we enjoy today.

These basic rights include, the right to:

1) Equality

2) Human dignity

3) Freedom of movement and residence

4) Language and culture

5) Life

3) Upholding Human Rights

South Africans are asked to:

Reflect on their rights

Protect their rights and the rights of all people from violation, irrespective of race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, whether they are foreign national or not – human rights apply to everyone, equally

We should remain vigilant and report abuse and cruelty, such as human trafficking, child labour, forced labour and violence against women, children, and the aged as well as other vulnerable people

President Cyril Ramaphosa says that this day 'cannot be taken for granted'...

Online users including local celebs, activists and organisations are also reflecting on the deep history of the day, saying:

Despite opposing political beliefs in South Africa - peace, human rights and the dignity of our people should always be something we unite for as a nation.

Here's to Human Rights Day and those who died fighting for it.


This article first appeared on KFM : Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day




21 March 2023 10:06 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Constitution
Democracy
anti-apartheid activist
Human Rights Day commemoration
Sharpville

More from Lifestyle

© vadymvdrobot/123rf.com

Can you speak Gen Z?

22 March 2023 12:41 PM

Be honest now, how many Gen Z slang terms on this list do you REALLY know the meaning of?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot. /Harshil Mitha

[TEARJERKER] Student struggles to read speech. Gets help from kind friend

22 March 2023 11:47 AM

This will melt your heart. A student from Laerskool Laeveld in Mpumalanga has difficulty reading a speech until he gets help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Lars Nissen from Pixabay

Rock cairns: why this rock stacking practice is not as harmless as you think

22 March 2023 11:38 AM

The practice of rock cairning or stacking rocks has become popular around the world, but it can have ecological consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Facebook image

Shop for a cause at this weekend's SPCA thrift sale

22 March 2023 10:40 AM

For R100, 'bag-a-bargain' by filling up a bag with anything you like and get FREE books - all funds go to the SPCA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© standrets/123rf.com

World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers

22 March 2023 9:43 AM

It is World Optometry Week from 19 to 25 March. If you have not been keeping an eye on your vision, now is the time to start.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

langstrup/123rf

Exercise smarter, not harder (and for no longer than 45mins) – personal trainer

22 March 2023 8:59 AM

Personal trainer Kiernan Evan recommends that workouts be kept to 45 minutes to make them intense and effective.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Name Cape Town's next anti-litter mascot. Image source: City of Cape Town, Twiter @CityofCT

YOU can name Cape Town's anti-litter mascot (and win a prize for it)

22 March 2023 8:34 AM

Yes, prizes will be awarded for the best name. Here's how you, your school and/or business can enter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© pegleg01/123rf.com

World Water Day: South Africa's water minister joins conference in New York

22 March 2023 8:15 AM

Today is 'World Water Day'. South Africa aims to provide access to clean water to everyone by 2030.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ olivier26/123rf.com

Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses

21 March 2023 11:38 PM

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers

Lifestyle

Need a police escort? Pay R75! - notice at Samora Machel Police Station

Local

Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as former president's team takes the stand

Local

EWN Highlights

Constitution conference paves way to strengthen democracy - Ramaphosa

22 March 2023 2:25 PM

Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

22 March 2023 2:22 PM

Tshwane council to give second shot at electing new mayor Wednesday

22 March 2023 12:07 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA